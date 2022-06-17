Your Stories Q&A: What’s next for the former IHOP building in DeWitt?
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Richard Lee emailed the Your Stories Team saying that he noticed the former Mac’s Local Yolk restaurant, near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and East Genesee Street, had a sold sign on the door. He was wondering what is next for the property. The building located at 4603 E Genesee Street in the Town of DeWitt has been vacant for years after Mac’s Local Yolk closed.
Before Mac’s Local Yolk, it was a very popular IHOP that served up pancakes for decades.
Onondaga County property records show the building sold in April 2022 for $500,000.
What’s not clear is what comes next.
In an email to NewsChannel 9, Kelly Smith with the Town of DeWitt said some of the aspects are confidential until the project moves ahead further, and it expects the new owner to put forth plans soon.
The email also said Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko considers the property a prime location because of its proximity to the Shoppingtown redevelopment project and the Elevating Erie project .
The Your Stories Team will keep tabs on this project and update you when plans are made public.
