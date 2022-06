Tomorrow, voters will head to the polls in Alabama and Georgia to settle primary races that were forced into runoff elections. Alabama’s the home to the biggest race on June 21, the Senate GOP primary runoff that’s been set and reset by former President Donald Trump’s shifting loyalties. After pulling his endorsement from Rep. Mo Brooks, Trump is squarely on board the train for Katie Britt, the former top Senate aide running to replace her retiring once-boss, Sen. Richard Shelby. The state is also holding runoffs in primaries in two other races likely to decide the ultimate general election winner — secretary of state and the 5th Congressional District.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO