Charlotte, NC

Here are the best deals on meat, dairy and fruit at these Charlotte grocery stores

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

As grocery store prices continue to rise due to inflation, it’s getting harder to save money on food.

Luckily, with savings programs at local stores, including the MVP Program at Food Lion, e-VIC benefits at Harris Teeter and the myLidl Benefits program at Lidl, shoppers can take advantage of savings on produce without coupons.

MVP cards at Food Lion and VIC cards at Harris Teeter are required to get the discounts listed below, and membership to the myLidl benefits program is only required for some items. ALDI does not have a savings program.

Here are some grocery sales in Charlotte you don’t want to miss.

Note: These deals are based on weekly online advertisements for Charlotte locations. Check your store’s location to verify prices. The items below are listed as store brands unless otherwise noted. All deals are valid until June 21.

ALDI

  • Morton’s of Omaha Texas BBQ of beef brisket: $5.99 per pound

  • Fremont Fish Market Shrimp: $7.99

  • Bacon-wrapped sirloin filets: $8.99 per pound

  • Park Street Deli Pork Ribs: $8.99

  • Parkview Cheddar Brats: $2.79

  • Green grapes: 95 cents per pound

  • California strawberries: $1.49 per pound

  • Lemons: $2.99 per two-pound bag

  • Cucumbers: $1.29 per pound

  • Large seedless watermelons: $3.89 each

Food Lion

  • Beef T-bone steak: $6.99 per pound

  • Pork chops: 25% off

  • Cubed steak: $4.99 per pound

  • Boneless chicken thighs: $2.29 per pound

  • Green seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound

  • Cantaloupes: Two for $4

  • Asparagus: $1.99 per pound

  • Russet potatoes: Two bags for $5

  • Romaine lettuce: $2.99 each

  • Celery: $1.49 per bunch

  • Nature’s Promise zucchini or squash: $1.19 each

  • Pillsbury crescents or cinnamon rolls: two for $5

  • Silk milk: $2.99

  • King’s Hawaiian rolls: $3.79

Harris Teeter

  • Boneless New York strip steak: $7.99 per pound

  • Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound

  • Baby cut carrots: Three bags for $5

  • Smithfield boneless pork tenderloin: buy one, get one free

  • Fresh split chicken breast: 99 cents per pound

  • Bunched broccoli: $2.99

  • Beefsteak tomatoes: $1.99 per pound

  • Sweet onions: $1.29 per pound

  • Natural sliced cheese: two packs for $5

  • Natural cage-free brown eggs (18-count): $3.99

  • Whole milk (32-ounce): four for $5

  • Arnold wide pan breads: two for $6

Lidl

  • Bone-in pork chops: $3.49 per pound

  • Cod filets: $7.89 per pound

  • Angus beef ribeye steak: $5.99 per pound (members only)

  • Hickory smoked bacon: $3.99

  • Boston pork butt roast: $2.99 per pound

  • Frozen jumbo raw shrimp: $6.49

  • Asparagus: $1.99 per pound

  • Avocados: 99 cents each, members only

  • Golden Delicious apples: $3.99 per pound

  • Blueberries, family pack: $3.49 (members only)

  • Martin’s potato rolls: $2.49

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
479
Post
1M+
Views
