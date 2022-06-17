Here are the best deals on meat, dairy and fruit at these Charlotte grocery stores
As grocery store prices continue to rise due to inflation, it’s getting harder to save money on food.
Luckily, with savings programs at local stores, including the MVP Program at Food Lion, e-VIC benefits at Harris Teeter and the myLidl Benefits program at Lidl, shoppers can take advantage of savings on produce without coupons.
MVP cards at Food Lion and VIC cards at Harris Teeter are required to get the discounts listed below, and membership to the myLidl benefits program is only required for some items. ALDI does not have a savings program.
Here are some grocery sales in Charlotte you don’t want to miss.
Note: These deals are based on weekly online advertisements for Charlotte locations. Check your store’s location to verify prices. The items below are listed as store brands unless otherwise noted. All deals are valid until June 21.
ALDI
Morton’s of Omaha Texas BBQ of beef brisket: $5.99 per pound
Fremont Fish Market Shrimp: $7.99
Bacon-wrapped sirloin filets: $8.99 per pound
Park Street Deli Pork Ribs: $8.99
Parkview Cheddar Brats: $2.79
Green grapes: 95 cents per pound
California strawberries: $1.49 per pound
Lemons: $2.99 per two-pound bag
Cucumbers: $1.29 per pound
Large seedless watermelons: $3.89 each
Food Lion
Beef T-bone steak: $6.99 per pound
Pork chops: 25% off
Cubed steak: $4.99 per pound
Boneless chicken thighs: $2.29 per pound
Green seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound
Cantaloupes: Two for $4
Asparagus: $1.99 per pound
Russet potatoes: Two bags for $5
Romaine lettuce: $2.99 each
Celery: $1.49 per bunch
Nature’s Promise zucchini or squash: $1.19 each
Pillsbury crescents or cinnamon rolls: two for $5
Silk milk: $2.99
King’s Hawaiian rolls: $3.79
Harris Teeter
Boneless New York strip steak: $7.99 per pound
Red seedless grapes: $1.49 per pound
Baby cut carrots: Three bags for $5
Smithfield boneless pork tenderloin: buy one, get one free
Fresh split chicken breast: 99 cents per pound
Bunched broccoli: $2.99
Beefsteak tomatoes: $1.99 per pound
Sweet onions: $1.29 per pound
Natural sliced cheese: two packs for $5
Natural cage-free brown eggs (18-count): $3.99
Whole milk (32-ounce): four for $5
Arnold wide pan breads: two for $6
Lidl
Bone-in pork chops: $3.49 per pound
Cod filets: $7.89 per pound
Angus beef ribeye steak: $5.99 per pound (members only)
Hickory smoked bacon: $3.99
Boston pork butt roast: $2.99 per pound
Frozen jumbo raw shrimp: $6.49
Asparagus: $1.99 per pound
Avocados: 99 cents each, members only
Golden Delicious apples: $3.99 per pound
Blueberries, family pack: $3.49 (members only)
Martin’s potato rolls: $2.49
Comments / 0