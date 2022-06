ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 61-year-old east Albany man has died and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the heat could have played a part in contributing to his death. Fowler said the temperature was between 90-100 degrees inside the victim’s home when he was found. The man also had the windows closed in the home.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO