Altoona, PA

Altoona man stole woman’s phone, wanted to see what’s on it, police report

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing robbery charges after reportedly taking a woman’s cellphone after she wouldn’t show him what was on it.

Tanner Hoover, 20, got into an argument with a woman Thursday night into Friday morning leading the woman to call police around 1 a.m. She told police that Hoover wanted to see what was on her phone and she refused to show him. He then followed her into a bedroom where she plugged in the phone and tried to take it. She told police they struggled before he was able to get the phone and left with it.

Through a locator app, the woman’s mother was able to tell police the phone was in the area of the 100 block of 9th Street. When arriving at the area, they found Hoover who admitted to police he took the phone and left the house, according to the complaint.

Hoover is facing robbery and receiving stolen property charges. He was released on unsecured $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.

WTAJ

WTAJ

