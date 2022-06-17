ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solana Beach, CA

‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns in Solana Beach

By Linda McIntosh San Diego Union-Tribune
ranchosantafereview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern will host the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights...

www.ranchosantafereview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delmartimes.net

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concerts return June 28

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Del Mar Foundation’s ever-popular Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Powerhouse Park on Tuesday, June 28, featuring local favorite The Sully Band. The festivities will begin with the Zel’s Opening Act, The Donnis Trio, taking the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the main attraction at 7 p.m. The Foundation has also scheduled two more concerts for this summer: On July 19, perennial favorite The Mighty Untouchables will headline, followed by renowned Rolling Stones tribute band The Rolling Heartbreakers on Aug. 23.
DEL MAR, CA
olive92.com

Three Dog Night concert in Vista to benefit homeless youth

VISTA — The 1970s chart-topping band Three Dog Night will perform a benefit concert June 30 at Moonlight Amphitheater in Vista to help homeless youths. Billed as a Concert for Hope, the show is a fundraiser for Doors of Change, which since 2001 has helped homeless youths in San Diego County, placing more than 2,300 in safe housing.
VISTA, CA
osidenews.com

OCEANSIDE: ‘Animal Kingdom’ exclusive screening June 22

Supported by Visit Oceanside, the event will take place at the Star Theatre, 402 N. Coast Highway. The sixth and final season of the explosive family crime drama is currently running on TNT with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by Red Carpet arrivals...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Diego Scottish Highland Games at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista this Weekend

Vista, CA, June — It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since we’ve seen you last. But this year, Scotland is BACK! Join us for the San Diego Scottish Highland Games Saturday June 25 – Sunday June 26, at Brengle Terrace Park in Vista, CA, 9am-5pm both days. Tickets can be purchased at the gates, and range from $5-$15, with a discount for senior citizens, and military members.
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solana Beach, CA
Government
City
Solana Beach, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Solana Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego weekly Reader

She & Him: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off, Rosarito Street Food Tour

Occasional actress Zooey Deschanel channels her rock and roll muse with guitarist and producer M. Ward in a duo they call She & Him. Singer Deschanel plays piano and ukulele on their 2008 debut full-length Volume One. Their current Melt Away Tour is being launched to promote their seventh album, which pays tribute to Beach Boys songwriter Brian Wilson (whose 2015 LP No Pier Pressure showcases the duo on vocals).
SAN DIEGO, CA
PLANetizen

Waterfront Wonder: The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego

First opened in the summer of 2021, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is an architectural gem on the edge of San Diego Bay. Years in the making, the venue is the fulfillment of a long-time civic desire to have a state-of-the-art concert venue that elevates the experience of live music while also serving as a dynamic public space for all of San Diego. Development of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park was made possible by an agreement between the San Diego Symphony and the Unified Port of San Diego. Managed and programmed by the Symphony, the site offers a venue where culture and nature intersect, where music and a restored park are combined to give residents and visitors a unique gathering place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Oceanside’s Banana Dang Coffee is a vibe

Where: Banana Dang Coffee, 115 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA, 92054. Open: Daily 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. What: Super Monkey Blend batch brew (Colombia + Guatemala) Price: $2.85 (with the bring your own cup discount) What I’m listening to: Wolf Parade, “I’ll Believe in Anything”
OCEANSIDE, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of Our Favorite Places to Eat in Mission Viejo

Dine at These Authentic Restaurants for Top International Flavors. The city of Mission Viejo is so much more than a cozy, suburban master-planned community. It’s home to arts, culture, parks, annual marathons and golf tournaments, a man-made lake, incredible shopping and something that might surprise you—top quality international cuisine. Think everything from Hawaiian, Mexican and Japanese to tasty Italian fare! We’ve discovered eight hidden gems in this underrated OC city that we can’t wait to share. The hardest part will be deciding which restaurant to try first! Best Restaurants Mission Viejo.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Concerts#Alcohol#The Belly Up Tavern#Polynesian#Jimmy Enrique#Bbq
San Diego weekly Reader

June – good month for grunion

Grunion Runs are predicted to occur during the late evening hours (generally after 10 pm and before 1 am), following the nocturnal high tide, June 23 through June 30. The small, silvery grunion tend to spawn on wide, gently sloping beaches such as Silver Strand, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla Shores, and Del Mar. Open season for grunion starts in June, and from then until the end of summer, the fish can be collected in reasonable numbers using the hands only (fishing licence needed for persons 16 years of age and older). For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Ocean/Grunion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Photos: Father's Day Car Show in Mission Beach

San Diego families celebrated dads at the annual Cruise to Belmont "Father’s Day Car Show" in Mission Beach. The free event featured more than 100 classic cars, including muscle cars, vintage vehicles, and custom-made hot rods. Attendees enjoyed a live band while checking out the rides on a sunny Sunday near the beach.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
San Diego Business Journal

Work Begins on $950M Water Plant

Construction has started on a $950 million water purification plant in Santee that will provide enough drinking water to serve an estimated 500,000 people and businesses in East County. The East County Advanced Water Purification Program will daily produce up to 11.5 million gallons of potable water which amounts to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Urban Menu

Our City: Best Hikes in San Diego

Hiking in San Diego means having a lot of options. There's something for everyone here, which may sound cliche, but it's true – from urban hikes to backcountry adventures, San Diego is an all-inclusive outdoor buffet year-round. Think of these five treks as appetizers to a wonderful, broad feast of trails inside San Diego County for the adventurer in all of us, whether the mood calls for a classic coastline exploration, a desert journey, or a desire for mountainous terrain. South Fortuna Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park [caption id="attachment_6858" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo 82743972 © Sherryvsmith | Dreamstime.com[/caption] Distance: 5.5 miles Duration: 3 hours Difficulty:  moderate to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bitten by rattler deep in Baja mountains

Bob recalls, “I was getting pretty good mouthfuls of blood for a while, then everything seemed to coagulate.” Less than three minutes had elapsed since the time of the bite. He substituted the waist strap from his day pack for the flimsy string tourniquet, then helped Ray walk down to the edge of the water in the arroyo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Bakery Was Voted Best In America

Yelp! chooses a bakery in downtown San Diego as the best in America! Store owners and life partners Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen opened the East Village loft bakery IZOLA at the start pandemic, after developing a love for baking while under lockdown. They explain on their website:. Jenny +...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy