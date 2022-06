It’s hard to fathom there might be someone in Fairfield County not yet familiar with Layla’s Falafel. With locations in Stamford, Westport, and Fairfield, Layla’s is bustling with activity – and with good reason, their food is delicious. Layla’s offers something for everyone, satisfying a variety of palates and diet preferences, with options for vegans and vegetarians as well as those with celiac/gluten issues. This Middle Eastern fare is wonderful, fresh, and not to mention healthy.

