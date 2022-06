Back in 2013, Beyoncé released her critically-acclaimed self-titled record (and its accompanying visual album) in a surprise drop – and by doing so, changed the game forever. Bey may not have been the first artist to debut her latest project unannounced, though she was by far the highest-profile; since then, the model has been adopted by artists as wide-ranging as Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift and Drake, whose latest record Honestly, Nevermind dropped as a surprise release just last week.

