Portland, OR

Murdock Trust Gives $1.2 Million to Oregon Food Bank

By Helen Huiskes
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid increasing demand for emergency food and rising consumer prices, a charitable organization granted its third donation to Oregon’s primary food bank network. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust this week announced that it was awarding $1.2 million to...

WWEEK

State of Jefferson Leader Endorses Greater Idaho Movement

A backer of Oregon’s most storied secessionist movement has joined ranks with its newest and most successful. The Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border of Oregon west and absorb 14 Oregon counties into Idaho, received an endorsement Monday from Robert Chard, the most recent leader of the State of Jefferson, a movement to carve a new, separate state out of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

Amid Nationwide Tension, Portlanders Exult at Pride Parade

After a two-year absence, the LGBTQ+ community was able to reunite in the streets of Portland thanks to the return of the Pride Parade. Thousands of people lined the sidewalks on Sunday, June 19, to cheer on the procession, and many donned rainbow-colored accessories as a sign of support and inclusion.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to a Pledge to End Homelessness by Collecting Data on Unhoused People

Last week’s WW cover story examined a novel concept for getting services to unhoused people: making a list of who they are and what they need. A New York-based nonprofit has promised Portland officials that such a strategy can effectively eliminate homelessness (“The List,” June 8). Several elected officials, led by Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, see the strategy called Built for Zero as a long-awaited salvation. Others, including former mayoral staffer Tera Hurst, hear echoes of Nazi Germany. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
New Head of Oregon Dept. of Forestry Urban Forestry Program, June 20

Oregon Dept. of Forestry release – Salem, Ore.—Oregon is experiencing increasingly extreme fire seasons with devastating impacts. Keeping fires small is critical to protecting Oregonians, their communities and the state’s natural resources from wildfire and mitigating those impacts. The sooner a new fire is spotted, the faster resources can be sent out to fight it. Cameras are a vital detection tool that help response agencies keep watch over millions of acres of forestland, as well as rural and urban communities. As with all technology, detection cameras are evolving. As new functionality and systems continue to emerge, a new committee was created by the Governor’s Office earlier this year to create a coordinated statewide approach to ensure that camera systems operated by the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO) are integrated, interoperable, and complementary. The Wildfire Detection Camera Interoperability Committee’s mission is to build relationships, increase wildfire detection camera interoperability and resilience, ensure cross jurisdictional/cross-governmental communications and cooperation, and identify and implement best practices across the all-risk emergency operations ecosystem. The array of ForestWatch cameras feed into multiple dedicated detection centers staffed by highly trained operators that have a proven track record of fire discovery. ALERTWildfire expands camera access to local first responders and provides situational awareness to the public. Joint planning is underway to further build out this network of cameras to complete a statewide infrastructure and to integrate the camera imagery of both platforms so that fire and emergency managers can have immediate situational awareness of fire events. Deployment of University of Oregon’s ALERTWildfire camera system, in conjunction with ODF’s ForestWatch system, will achieve a shared goal of reliable, transparent, and efficient monitoring and response for the sake of fire resiliency in Oregon. Committee members include: the Governor’s Office; Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF); Oregon Hazards Lab at University of Oregon (OHAZ@UO; Public Safety Agencies; Fire Agencies; Emergency Managers; United States Forest Service; Bureau of Land Management; Tribal Representation; Statewide Interoperability Coordinator. Senate Bill 762 (2021) funded an expansion of ODF’s ForestWatch camera system that currently covers ODF jurisdictions as well as neighboring federal partner and wildland-urban interface lands. OHAZ@UO operates the ALERTWildfire system in Oregon that currently covers additional federal, state, county, private, urban, wildland-urban interface and other jurisdictions.
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Society
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon’s minimum wage set to increase July 1

Starting July 1st, minimum wage workers in Oregon will see an increase in pay. In 2016, Oregon lawmakers created a three-tiered minimum wage. That means while many of Oregon’s minimum wage workers will see a new rate of $13.50 an hour, employees in the Portland area will get an increase to $14.75. Those are both increases of 75 cents per hour. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in rural parts of the state will jump by 50 cents to $12.50 an hour.
OREGON STATE
Stripe Rust Found In Idaho’s Magic Valley, Washington, Oregon

The University of Idaho confirmed late last week the detection of stripe rust in the southern portion of the state. The rust was found in breeding plots near Buhl. The breeding line was reportedly significantly infected, but isolated, meaning the infections were not widespread in the field. UI said most...
OREGON STATE
Readers respond: The latest sign of Portland’s decline

The June 15 article “Downtown Portland office buildings hit the market as tenants move out, rents drop” about the declining state of downtown commercial real estate is just one more nail in the coffin of failed Portland. Homeless camps abound, with no solution in sight and lots of rhetoric but no action. Lawlessness remains the rule rather than the exception, with riots, vandalism, arson and gun violence dominating the news daily. Our form of city government is the laughingstock of other similar-sized cities across the country. It just plain doesn’t work, with feckless, incompetent, so-called leaders going through the motions with no productive results. And the unnecessary layer of the Metro government clown show stumbles along trying to justify its existence. Portland is over, it’s done – you can put a fork in it. Not coming back anytime soon.
PORTLAND, OR
Providence hospital preparing to open in South Hillsboro

The development is part of an ongoing rush by commercial developers in this fast-growing part of town.A new Providence Heath & Services hospital is set to open in South Hillsboro later this year. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot healthcare facility at Reed's Crossing has been ongoing and now the organization is preparing for opening by the end of the summer. The new location will offer primary and urgent care, with clinics opening on the week of Aug. 8. "Providence Health Center — Reed's Crossing will provide urgent care services while also focusing on integrated wellness and disease prevention," said...
HILLSBORO, OR
Critics Warn New Interstate 5 Bridge Would Loom Over Vancouver Waterfront

As the latest version of the proposed Interstate Bridge replacement between Portland and Vancouver moves toward votes at Metro, Multnomah County and the city of Portland, critics from more than two dozen environmental, transportation and social justice organizations went on the attack last week. They claim the project would worsen...
PORTLAND, OR
Thousands of people flock to Portland’s Pride parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Portland’s Pride parade was back Sunday. Thousands of people lined Naito Parkway along the city’s waterfront, cheering on the parade, waving flags, and spreading positive energy. Annelise said that it was great to see the city full of life again after three years of the pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
OREGON STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE ASKS “HOW DO WE RECOGNIZE AND PRESERVE WHAT MAKES OREGON SPECIAL?” IN SERIES OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETINGS AND ONLINE SURVEY

SALEM, Oregon – As part of its mission, the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) in partnership with the public and our partners creates a statewide historic preservation plan every five years to identify what is special about Oregon and how best to preserve it for future generations. The plan addresses identifying and preserving historic places, collections, and traditional practices, educating the public about the State’s history, and building support for the organizations that curate our state’s cultural legacy.
OREGON STATE
Leader of Effort to Create new State out of Part of Oregon now Supporting Effort to Move Idaho/Oregon Border

OREGON - The most recent leader of Oregon’s "State of Jefferson" movement, Bob Chard, has endorsed the "Greater Idaho" movement. According to organizers with the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border and make a number of Oregon counties part of Idaho, Chard said that the effort might have a better chance of success than movements that attempt to create an entirely new state out of a part of Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Remembering Leroy’s stoop: Mural project honors longtime member of Portland’s houseless community

Your browser does not support the audio element. If you look up the corner of Southeast 34th Avenue and Southeast Belmont Street in Portland on Google Street View, you’ll see a man sitting on a stoop outside the Belmont Market. He’s wearing khakis and a blue jacket with a white button up shirt underneath. His face is blurred out, but it seems like he’s just perked up, looking back at the car-mounted camera in front of him.
PORTLAND, OR

