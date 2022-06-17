ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

Man accused of throwing 10 lb rock at man’s head at Myrtle Beach park

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYdeE_0gE8akZK00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested in March for allegedly stabbing someone at a Myrtle Beach park has now been accused of hitting a person in the head with a rock, according to authorities.

Larry Bellamy reportedly ran up to a man and hit him in the head with a rock on Thursday night in Plyler Park, according to police documents. Law enforcement estimated that the rock weighed between 10 and 15 pounds and had a diameter of about 18 inches.

The victim was knocked to the ground, according to an investigation report. Their condition, and the extent of their injuries, was not mentioned in the report.

In March, Bellamy was accused of stabbing a 57-year-old man who asked him to stop singing in Chapin Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 10

Franky Castle
4d ago

If he stabbed a guy. Why is he out. These people keep committing crimes and keep getting let out. Why if they have a long history do they get released. Why. Are they being put back out

Reply(1)
10
Gary Hardee
3d ago

well, someone needs to get him help . go to the mental health facility in Conway, get advice on what you should do for your son.

Reply
2
Related
WBTW News13

Lake City police search for suspect after bank robbery

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery Friday. Police are investigating after South State Bank on Main Street was robbed Friday, according to a news release. Police described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years old, slender, and between 5’11” and 6′ tall. He […]
LAKE CITY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Tiger King’s ‘Doc’ Antle’s reported wife registers 2 new businesses at Myrtle Beach Safari’s address days after his arrest

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One of Tiger King’s Bhagavan “Doc” Antle’s reported wives has registered two businesses since Antle’s arrest earlier this month — both with addresses listed as Myrtle Beach Safari, which he owns. China York filed articles of organization with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office for Vali Co LLC and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police arrest man wanted for January murder

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect wanted for a January murder was arrested Saturday by Florence police, according to a news release. Le’Andre Kajuan Richardson, 20, allegedly killed Joshua Dequan Brogsia, 26, Jan. 2, 2022, in an armed robbery at a home on Waverly Avenue. Richardson was spotted in a car by Florence police officers […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Crash leads to vehicle fire in Longs, crews say

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a crash that led to a vehicle fire in Longs early Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 6:10 a.m. in the area of Highway 90 and Vaught Ridge Road. The vehicle involved overturned before catching fire...
LONGS, SC
travelnowsmart.com

Pet Friendly Hotels in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Looking for a pet-friendly hotel in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? Look no further, as there are several options to choose from. We’ve included a look at the Patricia Grand Resort Hotel, Garden City Inn, and Residence Inn. In addition to these three pet-friendly hotels, there are many more in the area. Read on for more information on these choices.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old killed in shooting on James Court in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A 19-year-old has been killed in a shooting Thursday evening on James Court in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said a group of men were standing outside of a house when shots rang out from across the street. He added the...
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown County shooting, assault suspect arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for a Wednesday incident in Andrews that left two people injured. Hunter Nance, 28, was taken into custody by GCSO, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. Nance was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

All southbound lanes open on I-95 after vehicle fire in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes on southbound I-95 in Dillon County have reopened after a vehicle fire early Monday evening. A vehicle fire in Dillon County caused traffic delays on I-95 south, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

53K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy