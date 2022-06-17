Man accused of throwing 10 lb rock at man’s head at Myrtle Beach park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man arrested in March for allegedly stabbing someone at a Myrtle Beach park has now been accused of hitting a person in the head with a rock, according to authorities.

Larry Bellamy reportedly ran up to a man and hit him in the head with a rock on Thursday night in Plyler Park, according to police documents. Law enforcement estimated that the rock weighed between 10 and 15 pounds and had a diameter of about 18 inches.

The victim was knocked to the ground, according to an investigation report. Their condition, and the extent of their injuries, was not mentioned in the report.

In March, Bellamy was accused of stabbing a 57-year-old man who asked him to stop singing in Chapin Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.