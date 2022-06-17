Star Bakery & Cafe will open on South Grand in St. Louis this summer

Most of the time, my Sundays are reserved for church, barn chores, and getting ready for the week ahead. Oh and laundry. There's always laundry! But this past Sunday my step-dad was flying home from Seattle and needed to be picked up from the airport... in St. Louis. Guess who was volunteered to go get Pops. Yep, me. St. Louis is a really fun place but since it's about three hours from the tri-state, we don't get over there too often. So, we decided that since I had to go pick him up, we'd just make a day of it. There's a lot to choose from but the majority of people said to go to the zoo when I asked my Facebook friends for advice. Oh my gosh. It was AWESOME. We just came home from San Diego and I have to say, I think the St. Louis Zoo trumps the San Diego Zoo! Here's why!

