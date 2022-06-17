ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Star Bakery & Cafe will open on South Grand in St. Louis this summer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Bakery & Cafe will open at 5547 S. Grand Blvd. in late June or early July. The bakery will primarily serve baked goods such as cake, pastries, cookies and also include a breakfast and lunch menu. Owner Nikki Ahmadi anticipates hosting a grand opening event and will provide further details...

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
