MOUNT HOLLY – June 14 is Flag Day and the Burlington County Commissioners celebrated in a special way: unveiling a new United States flag retirement box. The official flag retirement box is located on the first floor of the Burlington County Administration Building at 49 Rancocas Road, Mount Holly, and offers a safe and convenient method for residents to properly dispose of U.S. flags that are no longer in suitable condition to be displayed.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO