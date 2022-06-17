ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh: South Carolina high court seeking to revoke disgraced attorney's law license

By Stephanie Pagones
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina’s highest court is seeking to revoke the law license of embattled attorney Alex Murdaugh, saying there is overwhelming evidence he stole millions of dollars from his clients even though more than 70 criminal charges against the prominent lawyer have not been resolved. In its order Thursday,...

