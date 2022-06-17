ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Heartbreaking picture shows priest running away after gunman killed two and hurt another at church potluck dinner

By Iman Palm
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A HEARTBREAKING photo shows a priest running away from the scene after a gunman killed two people and injured others at a church.

On Thursday, police were called to the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Birmingham, Alabama, after gunfire erupted at a potluck dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqDBn_0gE8aOLS00
A priest from Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church was fleeing the scene Credit: NBC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hv0h_0gE8aOLS00
State and federal authorities are working together on this investigation Credit: WVTM13

The gunman has been identified as a 71-year-old white man who occasionally attended church services. He is in custody, but no motive for the shooting has been released.

WBRC reporter Morgan Hightower reported that Walter Rainy, an 84-year-old white man, died at the scene, while Sarah Yager, a 75-year-old white female, died at the hospital.

One person, who hasn't been publicly identified, was wounded during the shooting and was taken to Birmingham's UAB hospital for treatment.

The gunman, who came into the church at 6:22 p.m., interrupted a church event.

People were enjoying a "Boomer's" potluck when the gunfire started.

Rev. Kelley Hudlow, a priest at the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, told reporters that the ordeal was scary.

"This this happens in other places. You just don't think it's going to happen here in the Birmingham area. And so it is shocking," Hudlow said.

Hudlow also urged the community to come together through thoughts, prayers, and anything else.

"We're connected to a network of churches across the world," she added, "and so we're getting messages from people from all over the United States and around the world praying for this community tonight," Hudlow told CBS News.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey denounced the shooting in a statement, calling it "shocking and tragic" while also saying that this shouldn't happen anywhere.

On Thursday evening, a group held a prayer circle in the church's parking lot.

"You are seeing healing, with those folks standing together," WBRC anchor Jonathan Hardison said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gE8aOLS00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gE8aOLS00

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco, and Explosives are assisting local agencies in the investigation.

CNN reported that a vigil had been planned for Friday morning at a nearby church.

Comments / 205

Voni Ansah
3d ago

condolences and prayers to the families and loved ones of these victims. May their souls rest in eternal peace. sending prayers of healing to the survivors. May Justice be served harshly and swiftly on their behalf.

Reply(14)
28
Jacinto Treviño
3d ago

The hired hand is not the shepherd and does not own the sheep. So when he sees the wolf coming, he abandons the sheep and runs away. John 10:12 NIV

Reply(17)
34
Angela
3d ago

Why run away? He should have stayed and prayed. God would provide. priests that don't believe their own teachings. tells you all you need to know about the religion.

Reply(10)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops

At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lootpress

Woman arrested after buying AR-15 for man that was in shootout with Nicholas County deputies

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is charged after she knowingly purchased a gun for a convicted felon used during a deadly shooting with Nicholas County Deputies. According to court documents filed, Melanie Clodfelter, 41, purchased a Radical Firearms model RF-15 on November 17, 2021. Clodfelter bought the gun for Richie Holcomb. Holcomb, 36, was previously convicted in Webster County, WV, of a felony of Unlawful Wounding, on July 30, 2014.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Fox News

Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Off-duty deputy who responded to Uvalde shooting is fired following arrest for public intoxication

A Texas sheriff’s deputy from a neighbouring force who was sent to assist the Uvalde police department last month following the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead has been fired after he was arrested for public intoxication.The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that Christopher Lofton was no longer an employee of the force and has been “permanently relieved of his duties” after the force conducted an internal investigation into the 2 June incident where the then-deputy was drunk enough to be considered “a danger to himself and others”.“Deputy Lofton was off-duty at the time...
UVALDE, TX
Washington Examiner

At least 15 dead and more than 60 injured after weekend of mass shootings

At least seven mass shootings occurred nationwide over the weekend, amplifying conversations on gun reform as lawmakers attempt to grapple with preventing future attacks. As many as 15 people died over the weekend, and more than 60 others were injured in shootings across the country. The recent spate of shootings puts the country on track for one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 246 mass shootings recorded so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church#Shooting#Church Services#Violent Crime#Church Potluck#Wbrc
The Independent

Pregnant 22-year-old woman found beheaded in garbage bin: ‘Beyond reprehensible’

An Illinois man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old pregnant woman who was found decapitated in the dumpster outside her apartment, in a crime that local police have described as “beyond reprehensible”.Deundrea S Holloway, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, both for the mother Liese Dodd and her unborn child, intentional homicide of an unborn child and the dismemberment of a human body among other crimes, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a video statement shared on the force’s Facebook page.“She was savagely, savagely killed,” Chief Pulido said while holding up a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Daily Mail

Funeral home worker claims police STOPPED him from saving kids during Texas school shooting and reveals he tried to help gunman out of car crash until he spotted rifle and his 'evil look'

An Uvalde funeral worker rushed toward Robb Elementary School after seeing a gunman enter the building - but said cops prevented him from interfering. Cody Briseno said he and a co-worker were about eight to 10 feet away from where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos crashed his pick-up truck in a ditch on May 24, and he initially sought to offer the teenager help.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
518K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy