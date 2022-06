After months of searching, members of the Cranbury Township Board of Education have selected a new chief school administrator to lead the Cranbury School. Dr. Jennifer K. Diszler, assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and administration for the South Brunswick School District, was named new chief school administrator (CSA) and principal of the pre-k to grade 8 Cranbury School with a unanimous vote of the school board at its meeting on June 15.

CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO