Lafollette, TN

The mystery has been solved. LFD hoists new sign.

By Wlaf1450
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Members of the LaFollette Fire Department hoisted a new sign this morning. People around have been curious about what was in the works for this new structure. Today, we know that...

Paving wraps up in La Follette; Flea Market likely to reopen Thursday

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From all indications, it appears Rogers Group completed the paving and striping of the parking lot behind LaFollette City Hall on Monday afternoon. This project included the access roads from Beech Street by the Fire Department and Ash Street between City Hall and the old post office building. Also, the alley way beside Russell Towers that runs down to Wender’s Furniture was paved.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Rock Island State Park Will Work To Remove Invasive Plant On Tennessee Promise Saturday

Rock Island one of 39 state parks across Tennessee participating in Tennesse Promise Saturday on June 25th. Park Ranger Ethan Greene said that the event occurs annually as a way to help Tennessee Promise scholars get last-minute volunteer hours. He said that the service work varies at each state park, and Rock Island State Park will focus on removing an invasive species of plant called “tree of heaven.”
ROCK ISLAND, TN
State officials to visit CCRFS Friday and present grant

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Officials with the State of Tennessee plan to make a stop in Campbell County Friday morning. Members of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, including Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Peck and Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley, will be visiting the Campbell County Rural Fire Service at its 222 Fire Rescue Lane station, next to DeRoyal, in La Follette on Friday.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Budget workshop is Thursday for the City of La Follette

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fiscal year is winding down and budget talks continue for the City of La Follette about next year’s budget. There will be a budget workshop at the City of La Follette Municipal Building this week. It is set for Thur., June 21 at 3pm. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 06/21/2022-6AM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
72-foot yacht burns between Maine and NH in Piscataqua River

NEW CASTLE, NH (WMTW) - Multiple agencies responded to a massive yacht fire off the coast of Maine Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said that a 72-foot yacht caught fire in the Piscataqua River near New Castle, New Hampshire. The Portsmouth, NH Fire Department, which supported...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
June 21, 2022

TOP PHOTO: When the Flea Market reopens, fresh pavement and striping are in place. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From all indications, it appears Rogers Group completed the paving and striping…
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1,608-acre fire burning in Colorado ignited by a lightning strike, officials say

The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike. As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County. Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
OTERO COUNTY, CO
Bear Fight at Lake Tahoe Home Caught on Camera

Security camera footage from a home in South Lake Tahoe caught two bears squaring off inside a carport. The resident who owns the camera told NBC Bay Area she heard "strange growling" but didn't expect it would be two bears fighting. She assumed it was a bear going after a...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Air Quality Alert runs through midnight Monday

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for Campbell County and the Knoxville area. The Advisory is in effect through midnight ET Monday night. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Ozone means ground level Ozone...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Missing Kentucky Woman Last Seen in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Ringgold. 45 year old Crystal Gail Summers of Monticello, Ky. has been reported missing from her home in Kentucky. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn off of exit 350 and Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold on Saturday, June 18, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced several precautionary fish consumption advisories Monday due to various health concerns. After conducting several tests in local reservoirs, officials determined that a precautionary advisory needed to be issued for three different reservoirs around Tennessee. “We provide these advisories...
TENNESSEE STATE
One of the Scariest Bridges in the U.S. is in Kentucky

As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
KENTUCKY STATE
What happened when a Black Tennessee town faced a state takeover

When Mason, Tennessee, faced losing its ability to govern its own finances in a fight with white state officials earlier this year, doing so brought a spotlight to the majority Black community of fewer than 1,600 people for a situation that town advocates called discriminatory. For months, Mason battled for...
MASON, TN
Gene Edwards, age 83 of LaFollette

Gene Edwards, age 83 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. He was a US ARMY Veteran, and member of East LaFollette Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by wife Nina Christine Edwards, Daughter Donna Lynn Edwards, parents Nathan and Anna Wiley Edwards, brother L.C. Edwards. Survivors:. Daughters:...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

