College Station, TX

City of College Station Update on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Secretary Tanya Smith visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the...

wtaw.com

KBTX.com

Update: Power restored in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - 10:19 p.m. update: The power has been restored but city officials have not said what caused the outage. City officials are investigating the cause of a power outage Monday evening in the City of Hearne. According to city officials, the cause is undetermined at this time...
HEARNE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Hires Two New Central Office Administrators

Bryan ISD is looking for another principal. That follows a promotion at Monday night’s school board meeting. As part of a restructuring of central office administrators, board members approved the superintendent’s creation of a third director of school leadership. Filling that position is Linda Montoya, who was principal at Jones elementary the last 11 years. BISD has created an online survey for parents, staff and community members to identify the traits they would most like to see in Jones’ next principal. Click HERE to be directed to the survey.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council approves VeoRide use in city and on A&M campus

The City of College Station officially allows the use of electric scooters, also known as electric micro-mobility devices, for residents in College Station and on the Texas A&M University campus, after the city council voted unanimously to expand its shared micro-mobility ordinance. Previously the ordinance was known as a Dockless...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KBTX.com

Community celebrates past, future during Juneteenth events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Business owners, local organizations and county officials were among the many who filled the Bryan streets Saturday for the 10th annual Juneteenth parade. It ran from Kemp Carver Elementary School to Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. This is an event Joe White said he always looks forward to.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Local Police Arrests Of People Booked In The Brazos County Jail For The 15th And 16th Times

A College Station woman awaiting six trials on charges of driving with an invalid license since October 2020 is arrested again. 53 year old Alisa Starks is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond following her arrest by Texas A&M police. The arrest report stated a traffic stop was made after the UPD officer did not see a front license plate. The arrest report also notes Starks has five active suspensions and five prior convictions for not having a valid license. Online court records also states Starks is awaiting two additional trials on drug charges from two years ago. And online records show this is her 15th jail booking in the last seven years.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Washington announces committment to Baylor to play football

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin High School senior running back Bryson Washington announced Monday on his twitter account that he is committing to Baylor University to be a part of the Bears 2023 recruiting class. Washington played a key role in Franklin winning the Class 3A Divison II State Football...
FRANKLIN, TX
Mix 93.1

Huntsville, TX Inmates Celebrated Father’s Day with Their Kids

This past weekend, residents of the Goree Unit in Huntsville, Texas had the opportunity to celebrate Father's Day with their kids. These photos are so uplifting to see. We know how important the family bond between parents and children is when it comes to forming a strong bond. And since yesterday was Father's Day, we find it encouraging to see that the resident inmates at the Goree Unit in Huntsville were able to spend some time with their kids just outside enjoying summer fun activities--despite the searing heat, of course.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

All The King’s Men BBQ Restaurant temporarily closes for big remodel

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A BBQ restaurant in Bryan is still struggling to bounce-back after closing its doors during the pandemic. Now, they’re taking steps to get customers back inside. All The King’s Men is undergoing a major renovation that just started Monday morning. It’s part of their long-term...
BRYAN, TX
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

SOS Ministries hosting annual garage sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big garage sale is happening this weekend and it’s for a great cause. Save Our Streets Ministries is hosting their annual Garage Sale. There are plenty of items to purchase including clothes, back to school items to furniture. Proceeds benefit their women’s ministry.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Pet of the Week: Snowcone

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Snowcone. He’s a puppy that’s small in size but has a big heart. Snowcone was very playful and friendly when he stopped...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Weekend Arrests For Aggravated Assault Of A Teenager, Threatening Police, And Performing Without A Permit

A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $150,000 dollars. That’s after she was arrested by College Station police on charges of family violence assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the CSPD arrest report, 42 year old Jennifer McQueen is accused of putting a rope or a cord around the neck of a 15 year old and dragging the teenager down a hallway. The arrest report also stated she is accused of hitting the teen with a pair of channel lock plyers and then telling him she hoped she broke his ankle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Father’s Day gift: celebrating twins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Father’s Day weekend is going to be twice as special for three Brazos Valley fathers. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station shared with us the stories of dad’s celebrating twins this week. Adrian Arellano, James Peaugh and Jalen Davis...

