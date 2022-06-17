ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

I’m an Apple shopper – millions can claim FREE 10% discount every time you buy

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

APPLE has a discount offer that eligible buyers can apply for up to 10% off.

It's the deal of a lifetime at the shop of the century.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01qi0D_0gE8ZAwp00
Apple has a savings offer you don't want to miss Credit: Reuters

Apple offers a highly generous discount to students, parents of students, and eligible educators.

A MacBook Air with the glitzy new M2 chip can be had for $1,099 at student prices - down from $1,399, it's a savings opportunity that simply can't be passed up.

In early January there was buzz that Apple had removed the verification process for users trying to apply for the student discount.

But the verification system has returned to their site - it's powered by a third-party site called UNiDAYS, but there's also the option to speak with Apple directly over the phone or by chat.

Students who were accepted to university but have not yet enrolled are also eligible for the discount.

The discount extends to K-12 and university faculty as well as parent-teacher association members.

Buyers can only apply the discount to a finite amount of merchandise per year - for example, students can only buy one computer per year with the discount, according to an Apple support blog.

Apple also offers a 10% discount to current and veteran members of the military and the family members in their households - the verification process for the military is through ID.me.

Steve Jobs, though he did not graduate from college, treasured education and believed the personal computer would drastically reform learning.

Walter Isaacson's biography of Apple's founder includes a scene from a meeting between Jobs, then-President Obama, and a litany of other Silicon Valley All-Stars including Larry Ellison of Oracle and Reed Hastings of Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PemIJ_0gE8ZAwp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdJEw_0gE8ZAwp00

Jobs implored Obama to find a way to educate more engineers and bring more dignity to the profession of teaching - Isaacson said Jobs made an impression on the President.

Apple's student discount gets more technology into the hands of students and teachers, putting them in a position to succeed.

