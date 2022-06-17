ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Photos: Warwick defeats Liberty to win Pennsylvania (PIAA) Class 6A state baseball championship

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Warwick defeated Liberty 6-4 on Thursday night to win the Pennsylvania (PIAA) Class 6A state baseball championship at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the campus of Penn State University.

It marked the first state baseball title for the Warriors (24-3).

Here are photos from Thursday's 6A championship game:

All photos by Paul Burdick

