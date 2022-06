Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Location accidentally leaked for possible H-E-B supermarket in Fort Worth. On June 8, it was looking like Fort Worth was going to get an H-E-B grocery store, according to a press release from Parkside at Alliance Town Center that got nearby residents excited. An H-E-B spokesperson confirmed that the company owns land there but has no immediate plans to build a store. Then the developer backtracked and clarified that the news about H-E-B was "inadvertently included" in a release, adding that "H-E-B has not announced a store at this site nor a timeline for construction."

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO