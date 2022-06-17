ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Ulrich sentenced to life in prison for Buffalo clinic shooting

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who walked into an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo last year and opened fire will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Friday afternoon, a judge sentenced 68-year-old Gregory Ulrich to life in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty on all 11...

www.kaaltv.com

CBS Minnesota

New video shows deadly Buffalo clinic shooting: "I intend to surrender in a minute"

BUFFALO, Minn. -- We're now seeing chilling video of last year's deadly shooting at a health care clinic in Buffalo.It shows Gregory Ulrich calmly pulling out a gun and pipe bombs during the rampage. Earlier this month, a jury convicted Ulrich of all charges in the February 2021 deadly shooting.The video underscores the horror of how quickly a routine morning descended into carnage. Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounded four others.           The video also shows, in real time, the quick response of local law enforcement.Within seconds of walking into the clinic waiting...
BUFFALO, MN
