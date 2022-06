ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of Floridians are expected to hit the road for Fourth of July travel, despite high gas prices, according to AAA. AAA is predicting 2.6 million Florida residents will travel 50 or more miles from June 30-July 4, with over 2.3 million traveling by car. The auto group said the number of Floridians driving for the holiday is expected to be the most on record.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO