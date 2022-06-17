ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See all the stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day in 2022

By Neia Balao
 4 days ago

To mark Father's Day 2022 on June 19, Wonderwall.com has rounded up all the stars who...

Celebrities who are widows or widowers

Celebrities are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers, starting with this actor… John Travolta lost wife Kelly Preston in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer that she did not reveal publicly. "I said [to my son], 'Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay," John said on Kevin Hart's talk show, revealing how he spoke to his youngest child about death. "Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."
Celebrate Paula Abdul's 60th birthday with a look at her most delightfully outdated fashion moments￼

Paula Abdul got her start cheering for the Los Angeles Lakers and choreographing everything from Janet Jackson videos to famous movie sequences like Tom Hanks' piano dance in "Big." But she broke out as a singer when her 1988 debut album, "Forever Your Girl," became the soundtrack of an era, and has never stopped redefining herself. Join Wonderwall.com as we celebrate the singer-dancer-choreographer-actress-reality competition judge's 60th birthday on June 19, 2022, by looking back at some of the petite powerhouse's straight-up most memorable early looks.
It Starts On The Page: Read The Season 2 Finale Script For ‘Hacks’

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max’s Hacks earned 15 Emmy nominations and three wins in its debut season including Outstanding Lead Actress for Jean Smart and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for its creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky. In Season 2, the comedy starring Smart and Hannah Einbinder took the show on the road. The Season 2 finale, “The One, The Only,” is the latest installment of It Starts on the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the...
Billy Eichner jokingly reveals he's straight as Anna Kendrick quips 'we can finally live our truth!' in epic response to viral romance claim, plus more news

Billy Eichner, Anna Kendrick hilariously 'come out' as a couple in response to clickbait story about their alleged romance. Sorry ladies, Billy Eichner is still very much an openly gay man, despite a bit of viral clickbait that recently suggested otherwise. He's also still hilarious, as proven by his response to said clickbait. On Saturday, the "Billy on the Street" star shared a screenshot of an article touting his supposed romance with "Noelle" costar Anna Kendrick as one of the "new celebrity couples that made us believe in love in 2022." The photo showed Billy and Anna's pic beside an image of Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. "Um," wrote Billy, who covered Entertainment Weekly's Pride issue earlier this month. "Hey @AnnaKendrick47 — cats out of the bag!!!" he posted on Twitter. Playing along (and then some), Anne joked in response, "We can finally live our truth Billy! You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!" Anna was referring to the comic's upcoming feature film, "Bros," which the New York Times notes is a "rare" case of "a major studio comedy about queer characters, played by queer actors." In the comments on Billy's Instagram post, Anna cracked one more joke, writing: "Honestly… I was so into this dress and ponytail, I'm just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby." Back on Twitter, meanwhile, Billy was still having fun with his alleged straight romance. "Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff," he posted, "but…I'm straight." In another tweet, he shared the "Bros" trailer, which he declared to be "PROOF I'M STILL GAY," before quipping the next day: "Look guys, this is Hollywood. BROS is coming and I have to say I'm straight so that I can win AWARDS for playing gay!"
