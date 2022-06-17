Suicidal person being treated, C-470 reopen

LONE TREE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Both directions of C-470 at Quebec Street have been reopened Friday after a suicidal person on the overpass is being treated.

Lone Tree Police tweeted about law enforcement in the area just after 10 a.m. and said the road would be closed for an unknown amount of time. CSP, Lone Tree officers, Castle Rock Police, South Metro Fire and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were diverting traffic in the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

