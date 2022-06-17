ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Duke basketball's Paolo Banchero says he's the best player in NBA Draft

By David Thompson, USA TODAY NETWORK
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6XkU_0gE8X3vP00

Less than a week before the 2022 NBA Draft, former Duke freshman phenom Paolo Banchero told reporters that the Orlando Magic should use its No. 1 overall pick on him.

"I feel like I am the best player in the draft and I feel like I showed that throughout the year," he said Friday over Zoom. "I feel like I showed everything with my skill sets and my intangibles."

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Banchero, who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while earning ACC Freshman of the Year honors this past season, is projected as a top 3 pick alongside Auburn's Jabari Smith and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren in the upcoming June 23 draft at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

More: How Jon Scheyer intends to create his own legacy with Duke basketball as Coach K's replacement

More: What does Coach K's retirement look like? New Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer gave us some insight

The Magic have the first pick with Oklahoma City and Houston selecting No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Banchero had his most recent workout with the Rockets and commented on possibly playing alongside Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

"Those are two extremely skilled, extremely talented players," Banchero said. "Both guys I've known for a while. I feel like playing with them would be fun. Both are unselfish guys. Guys who want to win."

"I'll be blessed to hear my name called by any of the top three teams," he added.

During an interview on Friday, Duke assistant coach Chris Carrawell also called Banchero "the best player in the draft."

"When you get to the playoffs (in the NBA) you got to have a guy who can make and create shots," Carrawell said. "When the shot clock goes down, you've got to be able to throw the ball to a guy and have him create something. Paolo can do that right now."

Banchero could be a part of a record night for the Blue Devils, which could have five players — Banchero, AJ Griffin, Mark Williams, Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels — drafted in one night for the first time in program history.

"Anytime you get that opportunity to have five guys, I played with four (who were drafted), you want them to beat that record," Carrawell said. "It would be a great thing for us and, you know, everyone gets to see that. When I go into a recruit's home, I get to say, I coached that guy, and you know, that helps."

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Duke basketball's Paolo Banchero says he's the best player in NBA Draft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Heat becoming frontrunner in potential Jerami Grant trade

The Miami Heat came moments away from making their second NBA Finals in three years. Despite bouncing back from an embarrassing 2020-21 season, they have some more moves to make to compete with Jimmy Butler leading the way. One trade option they are looking into is Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. According to Adam […] The post Rumor: Heat becoming frontrunner in potential Jerami Grant trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Duke, OK
Orlando, FL
Sports
lakersnation.com

Rob Pelinka Assures Lakers Fans There Will Be Changes Made To Roster This Summer

Darvin Ham may have been the Los Angeles Lakers’ unanimous choice to become their next head coach, but now comes the hard part. Rob Pelinka and the front office need to build a roster that is tailored to how he wants to play. Fortunately, they have pillars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis to build around, which means there should be a clear focus on perimeter defense and outside shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy