Kit Harington May Return as Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones Sequel Series

By Savannah Walsh
 4 days ago
Jon Snow—that is, Kit Harington—may be returning to TV in his own spinoff series. That’s according to a new story in The Hollywood Reporter, which claims that HBO is developing a Snow-centered sequel series to Game of Thrones. Harington is reportedly attached to reprise his role as King in the North,...

