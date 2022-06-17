ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Former Millville, NJ, Baseball Star Getting Called up to MLB

By Mike Gill
 4 days ago
It looks like Millville is now home to two current major league baseball players. Former Millville high school star Buddy Kennedy is being called up to the Arizona Diamondbacks and makes his major league debut tonight against the Minnesota Twins. Kennedy was drafted in...

Suzy Q
3d ago

loving ❤️ knowing one of my neighbors is living his dream,very proud for yet another South jersien making it in today's world.Dont ever let anyone tell you "you can't " you can and you have.....keep living your dream

97.3 ESPN

Millville, NJ, Baseball Star Buddy Kennedy’s Dad Steals the Show on Father’s Day

By now you have seen or heard about Buddy Kennedy's grand slam home run on fathers day, which was his first major league home run. The Millville high school alum had quite a weekend after being called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, hitting a single in his first MLB game, a triple on Saturday and drove a 3-0 fastball with the bases loaded for a grand slam, his first big-league home run on Sunday,.
MILLVILLE, NJ
JamBase

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Dead & Company Night

The Philadelphia Phillies will host Dead & Company Night at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, June 30. Dead & Company Theme Night Ticket Packages both with and without tickets to the band’s concert at the stadium on July 10 are available for purchase. The first 1,000 fans to purchase...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

John Tortorella Press Conference: Communication is a Two-Way Street

In the NHL, a coach’s role is to get to most out of his players. That’s through strategy and system, a structured gameplan, and effective communication. John Tortorella has been around long enough in the league to have seen many elements evolve. That includes communication between players and coaches and how to effectively make the connection between the two to have a strong working relationship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

How To Score Free Wawa on Wawa Hoagie Day

It’s about that time of the year again! Hoagiefest is back and I think it’s honestly better than Christmas! If you don’t know what Hoagiefest is, it’s time for big discounts on hoagies at Wawa. It was announced that Hoagiefest is starting on June 23rd this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mike Trout
New Jersey 101.5

Haddonfield, NJ apologizes for racial taunt of Black athlete

HADDONFIELD — The borough has formally apologized after a racial incident in which a white baseball player made “monkey noises” at a Black pitcher for West Deptford during a high school game. Following the reported May 10 incident, Haddonfield investigated, confirmed and took appropriate remedial action, according...
reportwire.org

‘I’m Almost Speechless’ – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel was emotional at a press conference on Saturday after a city firefighter was killed and five other people were injured after a building collapsed in Fairhill. Fifty one year-old Lt. Sean Williamson died in the building collapse. Thiel said the collapse...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Salem (City), New Jersey

Salem (City), New Jersey

As the earliest English Quaker settlement along the Delaware River, the city of Salem was a key port at the mouth of the Salem River in the seventeenth century. Established in 1675 prior to both Philadelphia and Burlington, it was quickly overshadowed by Philadelphia. However, its proximity to the Philadelphia market by ship, steamboat, and railroad spurred additional industry during the nineteenth century, particularly glassworks, flooring manufacturing, and canneries. The closure of former manufactories in the late twentieth century created a pressing need for jobs and industry, as the city declined through population loss, unemployment, and poverty. Government programs and private organizations endeavored to renovate vacant buildings, decrease crime, and revitalize the Salem waterfront, with hopes of bringing new industries to the Port of Salem.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
#Millville High School#Rbi#The Arizona Fall League#American League
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

