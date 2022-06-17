ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu opts against taking late wild card for Rothesay International in Eastbourne next week - meaning US Open champion will have played just SEVEN games on grass before Wimbledon

By Eleanor Crooks, Pa Tennis Correspondent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week's Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury.

The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.

Raducanu completed only seven games before withdrawing and, having indicated she may be fit to play in Eastbourne, the 19-year-old decided against seeking a wild card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hs2c8_0gE8WiIg00
Emma Raducanu withdrew from a match in Nottingham last week due to a side injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gemW1_0gE8WiIg00
The 19-year-old US Open champion is hoping to recover in time for Wimbledon next month

She may instead opt to play a match at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic exhibition at the Hurlingham Club next week but, assuming she is fit, will go into her home grand slam with very limited grass-court preparation.

Raducanu was the break out star of Wimbledon last year as she reached the fourth round as a wildcard.

She went on to win thee US Open and holds the record for the fewest majors played before winning a title in the Open era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oug5i_0gE8WiIg00
Serena Williams will be returning to Eastbourne to play doubles alongside Ons Jabeur

Ryan Peniston and Katie Boulter have been rewarded for their strong performances this week at Queen's and Birmingham, respectively, with wild cards alongside Harriet Dart, Jodie Burrage, Jack Draper and Jay Clarke.

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were the automatic British entries, while the headline act of the week will be the returning Serena Williams, who is playing doubles with Ons Jabeur.

Williams has good memories of doubles tennis in England after winning the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 1998, four years before Raducanu was born.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

