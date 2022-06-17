Bosco’s uses big late innings to rally past Vona’s

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Walmart Community Grant Program provided three community grants to the Oswego County Drone Program coordinated by the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. The total of $1,700 was donated by the Central Square store (#2911, $1,000), the Fulton store (#3332, $500) and the Liverpool store (#1831, $250). Funds will help provide equipment for county public safety agencies. From left are Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso, Fulton store manager Coach Jason, County Drone Coordinator John McGraw and Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Holden, drone operator. Oswego County officials said they appreciate the support from Walmart to fund public safety initiatives that serve and protect county residents.
