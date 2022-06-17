Bosco’s uses big late innings to rally past Vona’s

Mary Ann Glancy Stirling of Oswego died on June 16, 2022, following a brief illness. She was married to Robert S. Stirling, who passed on July 10, 2009. Mary Ann taught at the Marcellus schools and, from 1962 through her retirement in 1980, at the Oswego Campus School, where she taught nursery school and second grade. Mary Ann received her Bachelor’s degree at SUNY Oswego and a Master’s at the Catholic University of America.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO