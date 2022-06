BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – A class on composting was held on June 15 in the Bay Village Police Department’s community room. About 15 people attended. It was a lively presentation and discussion beginning with Carin Miller, education specialist from the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District. She is clearly very knowledgeable on the topic and seemed to cover all aspects of composting in interesting ways and then entertained questions for which she had complete answers for each and every one.

BAY VILLAGE, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO