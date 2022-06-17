ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summer Fun Around York County

cn2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Don’t let the heat keep you...

www.cn2.com

Comments / 0

Related
cn2.com

Crowded Lancaster County Animal Shelter Needs Help

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Animal Shelter says it works hard to avoid it, but with the growing amount of dogs coming into its shelter with no where to go, they may have no other choice but to euthanize some of the animals. The dogs...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Wild Birds Unlimited#Summer Fun
cn2.com

Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track Camp Happening Now

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the daring and adventurous kids, the BMX track in Rock Hill is holding a camp to teach young people about BMX racing. The three-day camp is a beginner BMX camp for kids ages 6 to 12 for those interested in learning about BMX. The camp runs from 9 AM to noon and another session gets underway tomorrow – Tuesday, June 21st and for $60 per rider.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Remembering a Child Gone Too Soon

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Honoring the life of a young man who passed away in an ATV accident. Today, Monday, June 20, golfers spending time on the greens in Tega Cay at the Golf Club to celebrate the life of 8 year-old Hampton Davis who lost his life a year-ago in an ATV accident.
TEGA CAY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Baby Botox Beauty Trend Grows In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Business is booming for Kristin Cabeda. The physician assistant and CEO of Plumped just expanded her aesthetic boutique into a new custom space in west Charlotte. Inside, it feels more Miami than Morehead Street. Cabeda says, “I inject a lot of local celebrities and influencers and people fly in from across the country to see me, too.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina Gov. Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his office announced Monday. In a news release, Cooper’s office said he has mild symptoms and is taking Paxlovid, which is an oral antiviral pill to treat the virus. Cooper is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has gotten two booster shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

CMPD: Woman wanted for stealing CATS bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a woman who stole a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus. If you have any information on the suspect, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. This is not the first crime that has plagued CATS this year. On Feb....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed, another hurt in Catawba County shooting

The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy