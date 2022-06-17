Summer Fun Around York County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Animal Shelter says it works hard to avoid it, but with the growing amount of dogs coming into its shelter with no where to go, they may have no other choice but to euthanize some of the animals. The dogs...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Camp Cherokee is kicking off the season with exciting news for the future. They are announcing their Capital Campaign project of a new facility that will provide an indoor flex program space for campers, staff offices and a venue for conferences, weddings and retreats.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – YC Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a beloved officer who worked hard to keep drugs off the street and the YC Airport is gearing up for the annual Aerial Parade!. The York County Sheriff’s Office celebrating the well deserved retirement of Lt. Mike...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the daring and adventurous kids, the BMX track in Rock Hill is holding a camp to teach young people about BMX racing. The three-day camp is a beginner BMX camp for kids ages 6 to 12 for those interested in learning about BMX. The camp runs from 9 AM to noon and another session gets underway tomorrow – Tuesday, June 21st and for $60 per rider.
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Honoring the life of a young man who passed away in an ATV accident. Today, Monday, June 20, golfers spending time on the greens in Tega Cay at the Golf Club to celebrate the life of 8 year-old Hampton Davis who lost his life a year-ago in an ATV accident.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed or canceled Monday, as passengers continue to deal with travel headaches across the U.S. As of 10:15 a.m., 56 flights were delayed at Charlotte, with 11 cancellations. Most flights impacted were American Airlines, which has 38...
Catawba County officially named one of the most visible trails in its new 606-acre Mountain Creek Park after a legendary Lake Norman sea creature that fishermen and homeowners still report seeing plying the waters. The park opens Saturday on the northwestern tip of the lake in Sherrills Ford, about 35...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Commissioners will consider a proposal for a new Dollar General store that would be built at the corner of Mooresville Road and Briggs Road. The county Planning Staff received a Special Non-Residential Intensity Allocation (SNIA) request from Teramore Development, LLC to build a...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Business is booming for Kristin Cabeda. The physician assistant and CEO of Plumped just expanded her aesthetic boutique into a new custom space in west Charlotte. Inside, it feels more Miami than Morehead Street. Cabeda says, “I inject a lot of local celebrities and influencers and people fly in from across the country to see me, too.”
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, his office announced Monday. In a news release, Cooper’s office said he has mild symptoms and is taking Paxlovid, which is an oral antiviral pill to treat the virus. Cooper is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has gotten two booster shots.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a woman who stole a Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) bus. If you have any information on the suspect, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. This is not the first crime that has plagued CATS this year. On Feb....
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A young boy was found walking outside, unattended, after being dropped off at a popular summer camp in Huntersville. His mom said she felt something wasn’t right when she dropped him off Monday morning. Stephany Steen, the mother, said she felt there wasn’t enough staff...
The call came in just after 12:30 a.m. Monday about a commercial building on fire on Hovis Road, near Brookshire Boulevard. COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 will become available in N.C. this week. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends all children who...
