Things are about to turn on its head in Season 3 of The Boys, as the hit Amazon Prime Video series will debut the long-awaited Herogasm episode this Friday. Prior to the release of Season 3, the showrunners had confirmed that the live-action show will adapt the infamous six issue comic book mini-series of the same name. The miniseries, which was written by The Boys creator Garth Ennis has earned rave reviews for its shocking content, when it released in 2009.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO