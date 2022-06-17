ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Celebrate summer with western Mass ice cream hot spots

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhYl1_0gE8Vc2X00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Looking for a way to cool off, entertain your taste buds, and enjoy Western Mass at the same time? These ice cream hot spots are the answer.

Father’s Day weekend weather to be much cooler

Ice cream is ice cream, right? However, when it comes to local ice cream, straight from the farm is a luxury. Western Massachusetts is home to many farms but also some hip places such as Cindy’s, where the ice cream is served with oldies music and an expansive playground. This joint proves to enhance any summer day, especially weekend trips. Perhaps, it is up to par for a Father’s Day treat. Taking a trip out for a scoop or two can be fun for the whole family.

A spot such as Cindy’s in Granby is only one example. Visit one of the following ice cream businesses in western Massachusetts:

  • Elsie’s Creamery (Ludlow)
  • McCray’s Country Creamery (South Hadley)
  • Atkins Farms/ Orchard Run Ice Cream Shop (Amherst)
  • Harrell’s Ice Cream and Bakery (Northampton)
  • Absolute Ice Cream Thai Rolled Ice Cream (Northampton)
  • Batch (South Hadley)
  • Barstow’s Dairy Store and Bakery at Barstow’s Longview Farm (Hadley)
  • Maple Farm Foods (Hadley)
  • Hadley Scoop at the Silos (Hadley)
  • Flayvors of Cook Farm (Hadley)
  • Creamy Delights (Hadley)
  • Little Heaven (Hadley)
  • Mill Valley Milk Company (Hadley)
  • Smokin’ Scoops (West Springfield)
  • Northside Creamery (Westfield)
  • Mt. Tom’s Homemade Ice Cream (Easthampton)
  • Moolicious Farm (Southwick)
  • Ayah’s Ice Cream (Chicopee)
  • Mr. Cone (Chicopee)
  • Midwoods (Ludlow)
  • Ice Cream Alley (Greenfield)
  • Barts and Snows Ice Cream Inc (Greenfield)
  • J B’s Ice Cream Factory (East Longmeadow)
  • Big Daddy’s Ice Cream & Grille (Springfield)

With cows to pet or a beautiful countryside landscape to savor, when it comes to summer fun; take a road trip or two and enjoy some good ice cream.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Hot Oven Cookies expanding to new location in Westfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s exciting news for cookie lovers of Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies. The dessert favorite is opening its third location on East Main Street in Westfield as their business continues to grow. “We sell out every single day. We got people coming in two hours...
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Longmeadow, MA
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Westfield, MA
City
Ludlow, MA
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
City
South Hadley, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Southwick, MA
City
Northampton, MA
City
Granby, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
westernmassnews.com

LIST: Upcoming fireworks displays

(WGGB/WSHM) - The night skies over several western Massachusetts communities will soon be illuminated by fireworks. Holyoke - 9:15 p.m., Holyoke Community College (rain date: June 25) Whately - 8:45 p.m., field behind S. White Dickinson Library on Chestnut Plain Road (rain date: June 25) JUNE 25. Chicopee - 9:30...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Hot Spots#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Western Massachusetts#Dairy#Food Drink#Cook Farm
WSBS

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

MA Residents Should Avoid Feeding This Food to Their Dogs ASAP

It seems like every week there's another food recall popping up and many of the food products in question were sold in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, I had three containers of the Jif Peanut Butter that were on the recall list. I purchased those Jif products in Pittsfield. By the way, if you have a container of Jif peanut butter that is on the recall list and you haven't attempted to get your refund yet, the process is pretty easy and you can get more refund information by going here.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WWLP

Summer 2022 Forecast: Hot in New England

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with what the summer solstice means and what we can expect this summer when it comes to the weather.
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy