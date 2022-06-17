Dine Diaspora Creates Meaningful and Authentic Connections Through African Food Culture

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. On the western edge of the Savu Sea, a few islands east of Bali, there is a place where wild horses still roam on palm-fringed beaches and stretches of road see more buffalos than cars. An island of shadow-draped natural pools and mythical surf breaks, but also dry swathes of limestone hills that feel almost like African savannah. The most defining aspect of Sumba—around twice the size of Bali, but with barely a sixth of its population—is its Indigenous Marapu belief system, in which locals worship the spirits of their ancestors, whom they believe live all around them, though some are buried in imposing megalithic tombs. In kampung villages of thatched, pointy-roofed homes, betel-nut-chewing women spin some of Indonesia’s most elaborate ikat fabrics—geometric patterns of seashells and animals‚ on fabric hand-dyed with indigo leaves, root bark, and pounded turmeric. —Toby Skinner.

