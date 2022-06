If you’re going to be in Fourchon this weekend you’re going to want to take part in the Second Annual Fishing Rodeo hosted by Nicholls State Cheerleaders. The rodeo will take place Friday, June 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 25, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Moran’s Marina, 288 Flotation Rd. in Fourchon. Scales also run from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 each which includes rodeo entry fee, meal, and a chance to win prizes! Tickets are available at Nicholls Athletics Department, from any Nicholls Cheerleader, and at Moran’s Marina.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO