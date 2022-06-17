How to Celebrate the Best Dads in Long Beach

As Father’s Day approaches, Long Beach is gearing up with special celebrations and sales to help you treat the dads in your life. Carnival Cruise Line and JaWana Travel have organized a 3-day Father’s Day Cruise from Long Beach to Ensenada, Mexico. The cruise, departing from the Long Beach terminal at...
The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
"It feels good to see as many people gathered here today, as far as Black and brown people," said Shyhiem Holland, one of the performers. "When I come here, it's people here like me, and I don't have to worry about my surroundings."
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
La Mirada, California’s top gateway city, is a popular tourist spot. CNN Money magazine named it among the top “best places to stay” in the country. Isn’t this amazing? Beautiful La Mirada offers many activities. There are many activities and tours that you can do, even...
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
Dr Gregory Baran was full of anticipation on a chilly Thursday in December 2021 as he carefully opened a small package delivered by a FedEx driver to his doctor’s office on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario. Baran bought an 18-carat gold Rolex Pearlmaster watch for nearly $ 27,000 three...
Dine at These Authentic Restaurants for Top International Flavors. The city of Mission Viejo is so much more than a cozy, suburban master-planned community. It’s home to arts, culture, parks, annual marathons and golf tournaments, a man-made lake, incredible shopping and something that might surprise you—top quality international cuisine. Think everything from Hawaiian, Mexican and Japanese to tasty Italian fare! We’ve discovered eight hidden gems in this underrated OC city that we can’t wait to share. The hardest part will be deciding which restaurant to try first! Best Restaurants Mission Viejo.
La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
June 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ripon, Wis. - Though open just a little over a month, California’s first Speed Queen Laundry franchise location is already attracting attention with visits from a pair of VIPs over the weekend. The Long Beach store, located at 1526 East 4th St., played...
Dads and residents of Brea got the chance to enjoy a Fathers Day tradition on Sunday.The 29th annual Cruising Brea Classic Car show took place Sunday in Downtown Brea, where fans and owners of classic cars got to walk down the Brea Boulevard and check hundreds of classic automobiles in mint condition.For Robert Maldonado, his passion for classic cars began after his father passed away. Maldonado told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine that he took it upon himself to whip his father's classic pickup truck."After he passed away, it sat in my mom's driveway for about 20 years before I was...
The home at 5 The Colonnade in 1953 seemed to be more of a nod toward the mountains than the sea. It was decidedly rustic, like a “Yellowstone” ranch house.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
Love Long Beach was born in 2013 to bring the beauty of its namesake city to light and offer guests a singular, immersive festival experience outside the urban chaos of Los Angeles. Six fruitful editions later, the magic returns to its picturesque home of ShoreLine Aquatic Park on July 23 & 24 for its highly awaited seventh edition.
By the time you read this it might be too late to take advantage of Langer’s half-off deal to celebrate their 75th anniversary (yum!), but fret not… there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy your Saturday. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 18)...
The 4.1 million-square-foot project will be a five-story building loaded with robotics and automation a relatively small footprint. That approach could make it possible to build even more warehouse-distribution facilities in a market already oversaturated with them. Who says there’s no longer enough space on the west side of the...
Imagine avoiding that soul-crushing, hourlong slog — say from Santa Monica to downtown L.A. on a Tuesday morning. Instead, you hail a high-tech cab that will hop over the gridlock and get you there in nine minutes. This is Adam Goldstein’s pitch to Angelenos run ragged by traffic: air...
Although Irwindale is not as well-known as other areas in California, it offers many activities for those who enjoy the outdoors. Irwindale was established in 1860. It is well-known for its small town feel but close proximity to major cities. Gregorio Fraijo, Fecundo and Fecundo were the first settlers to establish Irwindale.
