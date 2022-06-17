Daniel P. Colby Jr.

Hey, play fair! I understand that out of the fifty Axion signs that were recently placed around the island to give information about signing up for the broadband project, about thirty of them have been stolen. Instead of trying to remove information, come to the Southport Town Hall on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. to get answers to any questions you may have about the fiber installation project. Also, please note that you can go onto the Southport Broadband Committee's website to learn more about this town-wide effort to provide all Southport households with equal access to affordable, reliable, high-speed full fiber internet service. Voters on Southport will have their opinions counted for or against this project on voting day, June 28.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO