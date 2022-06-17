Daniel P. Colby Jr.

Daniel Paul Colby Jr., 39, of Bradford Road, Wiscasset passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022. He was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma on July 20, 1982, the son of Daniel P. Sr. and Cherie A. (Andrews) Colby. Dan graduated from Wiscasset...
Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay. A funeral mass service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor on June 24 at 10 a.m.
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for May 16 through June 15:. May 17, John Mackenzie, 53, of Wiscasset was summonsed for Failure to Register Vehicle and Attaching False Plates, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. May 18, Meredith Anderson, 25, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Hatch. May...
Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
Hey, play fair! I understand that out of the fifty Axion signs that were recently placed around the island to give information about signing up for the broadband project, about thirty of them have been stolen. Instead of trying to remove information, come to the Southport Town Hall on Wednesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. to get answers to any questions you may have about the fiber installation project. Also, please note that you can go onto the Southport Broadband Committee's website to learn more about this town-wide effort to provide all Southport households with equal access to affordable, reliable, high-speed full fiber internet service. Voters on Southport will have their opinions counted for or against this project on voting day, June 28.
Boothbay natives Chelsea Simmons and fiance John Hepburn opened their new Route 27 Edgecomb business Midcoast Childcare June 6. The center continues a tradition of childcare started as Ocean Point Childcare in the couple’s East Boothbay home in 2018. Licensed for 12 children in their home, Simmons said she...
On Wednesday, July 20, the Southport Methodist Church’s United Methodist Women will be hosting a craft fair in conjunction with their annual “Lobster Roll Lunch To Go” and cookie sale event at the Church. The. craft fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in...
Saturday, June 11 the weather was great for a day on the water and a land-based party. The DEYC took advantage of the opportunity to celebrate the historical beginning of the DEYC boating season with the annual Launching Party. What better location for the event than Luke’s Boatyard (owners Frank and Nora Luke) in Linekin Bay, East Boothbay.
Originally from China, Wurui Dunn brings international expertise and experience to her role as a sales agent at Newcastle Realty. Currently a resident of Wiscasset, Wurui has a strong appreciation of the unique domestic architecture found here in Maine. With decades of experience working in the antiques business, Wurui has a keen eye for seeing both value and potential as they stand which gives her a leading edge when serving real estate clients.
In honor of Father’s Day (and because I have very little news), I bring you a much abbreviated edition of the Buzz. The most exciting news in our cottage is that our wonderful patriarch (and all around great guy!), Bill Allison, is arriving in Bayville this week. The welcome committee has been busy at work.
We want to thank the Chamber of Commerce, First National Bank, and all of our new friends who came out to celebrate the Grand Opening of Pedego Boothbay Harbor on June 11. You’ve welcomed us into this amazing community with open hearts and open arms and we really appreciate it.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of June 14 to June 21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,968 calls for service. Tiffany L. Barrett, 40, of Dresden was issued a summons June 16 for Violating Condition of Release, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
I want to thank the residents of House District 48 in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, South Bristol and Westport Island for voting for me in the June 14 primary election. I am deeply moved and grateful to the voters for their confidence in my ability to lead and continue to serve as your State Legislator. I would like to express my sincere thanks to my family, friends and many volunteers for their hard work and dedication during this primary election season. I would like to extend my best wishes to Tom Moroney; he ran an honorable campaign.
Selectman Smith Climo calls the proposed municipally owned broadband project “the future.” On June 28, residents will head to the polls to vote on three referendum questions regarding the $2.1 million project. The first article would revoke authority given to selectmen creating the municipally owned network. The second would create a fund connecting the 10% of addresses without internet services. The final question would affirm last year’s vote.
Southport voters – By the time you read this in the Register our public hearing on Wednesday,June 22 will have come and gone. Now it comes down to voting on Tuesday, June, 28. I hope you are confident that your Select Board of Marylou, Gerry and I always have the best interest of Southport in mind. We completely support the establishment of an island owned Fiber Optic Network available to every household and business on Southport. This project will continue our tradition of our island being forward thinking and inclusive. We encourage a vote of No on Question Two , Yes on Question Three and No on Question Four.
This letter is being re-printed in it’s original text. The Register edited it when a complaint was made about the ‘failed’ “Land for Southport’s Future”. I, Jennie Mitchell, am putting it out there that this is a bad deal for Southport. Readfield just axed the whole concept with Axiom because it was a bad deal for their town. The needed sign up to make it tax neutral is not even close and the selectmen have just doubled down on a bad bet which will cost the taxpayers of Southport big bucks.
Southport Selectmen’s latest emotional fit should prove to islanders that the broadband debate was never about Southport’s future. By refusing to accept Spectrum’s offer to wire up the 21 unserved houses for $0, and digging in on our Broadband Committee’s alternative costing $2.4m of taxpayer money, it’s clear our Selectmen are more concerned about their egos than our finances.
