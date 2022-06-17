Woman tied up, assaulted over course of 5 days, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last Friday after police said he held his girlfriend captive for five days and assaulted her repeatedly. Arthur Estrada Aranda, 56, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault, Assault by Impeding Breath, and Unlawful Restraint.

According to an affidavit, the investigation began on May 28 when the victim, listed by the pseudonym “MH”, came to the police station to file a report. MH told police on May 24 Aranda confronted her about a text message she had received from a former boyfriend. The argument escalated when Aranda accused the victim of lying.

MH said that Aranda began to grill her about other men and when she didn’t give him the answer he wanted, he would assault her. She said over the course of five days, Aranda threatened to kill her and her family if she screamed for help and that he would not leave her side for fear she would escape. According to the victim, Aranda slapped her repeatedly and at one point choked her until she passed out. MH also said Aranda raped her more than once with household objects and forced her to perform other sexual acts.

The victim said she was able to escape because Aranda left her alone while he attended a family gathering. Investigators said when the woman arrived at the police station, she had many injuries in various stages of healing, including bruises on her face, body, and wrists.

A warrant was later issued for Aranda; he was taken into custody on June 10 and was later released on a combined bond of $165,000.

