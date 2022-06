I want to thank the residents of House District 48 in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, South Bristol and Westport Island for voting for me in the June 14 primary election. I am deeply moved and grateful to the voters for their confidence in my ability to lead and continue to serve as your State Legislator. I would like to express my sincere thanks to my family, friends and many volunteers for their hard work and dedication during this primary election season. I would like to extend my best wishes to Tom Moroney; he ran an honorable campaign.

