ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Chevy Confirms Bison Trim of Silverado ZR2

By Matthew Guy
Truth About Cars
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearheads with a thirst for the off-road are spoilt for choice – and there’s more on the way. Chevrolet has announced a truck at which they were strongly hinting earlier this year: The Silverado ZR2 Bison. For those keeping up with the latest naming schemes coming out...

www.thetruthaboutcars.com

Comments / 3

Related
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford Dealer Adds $69,554 Markup To F-150 Lightning

A Florida Ford dealer, Gary Smith Ford in Fort Walton Beach, is currently asking $140,600 for a relatively well-equipped F-150 Lightning. The Lightning in question has an MSRP of $71,049. This means Gary Smith Ford is applying a simply ludicrous $69,554 "market adjustment" - almost doubling the price of the truck.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Motorious

Abandoned Chevy Impala SS Is Returning To Earth

This classic Impala is a far-cry from its glory days. Chevrolet has been the manufacturer of many icons from the 1960s, such as the Impala, Chevelle, and Camaro. These vehicles have been heralded as innovators of their time and a welcome call back to the days when simplicity was appreciated. Cars like the Impala were particularly loved as they were some of the fastest luxury cars. You may be thinking of the models made from 1965 onward, but today’s focus is one built just before everyone’s favorite generation. It has also been sitting in its place for multiple decades, leading to some calling it the “Titanic of classic cars.”
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Bison#Gm#Vehicles#Chevy#Silverado Zr2 Bison#Multimatic#The Zr2 Bison#American Expedition
Motorious

Driver Outruns Cops With One Of The Most Powerful Muscle Cars, Then Runs Out Of Gas

If only the gas tank was bigger, this Hellcat could have pulled off one of the most successful getaways. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

F-150 Lightning Owner Says Range Is Cut In Half While Towing

The Ford F-150 Lightning is perhaps the most exciting pickup to arrive in recent years. The electrification of an American icon has gone down a treat - it's proving so popular that the battery-powered pickup sold out ahead of its official launch. This demand is undoubtedly down to its surfeit of talents.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Q 105.7

Famous Muscle Car Sat In Upstate NY Garage for 30 Years! Did You Own One?

How is it possible that a a classic sports car has been sitting untouched in an Upstate New York garage for nearly 30 years? I am the first to admit that I am not a car guy. I can do basic repairs but anything beyond a tire change has me heading to the local garage. At the same time, I love the way muscle cars and antique cars look so this find has me intrigued.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy