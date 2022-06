This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. I'd like to share my excitement about a rock. It's kind of roundish. It's sitting on -- or perhaps attached to or eroded from -- another taller, bigger rock. I love this rock. It doesn't look like it should be doing what it's doing. It looks like it should have rolled away or fallen off. But it's just there, doing its rock thing. On Mars.

