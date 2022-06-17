ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

John Paul Jones, Krist Novoselic & more join lineup for Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

By Josh Johnson
1033theeagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLed Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and Nirvana's Krist Novoselic have joined the star-studded lineups of both Foo Fighters tribute concerts in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins, taking place in London and Los Angeles. Other new additions include frequent Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and Queens of the Stone...

www.1033theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Paul McCartney Joined by Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi

Paul McCartney was joined by a pair of fellow legends during his tour stop in New Jersey tonight (June 16), as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi made surprise appearances. For most of the night, McCartney rocked through material from throughout his storied career. The set list included Beatles classics (“Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Love Me Do,” “Blackbird,” “Get Back”), Wings tunes (“Jet,” “Live and Let Die”) and solo work (“Maybe I’m Amazed,” “New”).
MUSIC
Loudwire

Post Malone Sought Permission From Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Before Nirvana Fundraiser Stream

One of the first major livestream events at the beginning of the pandemic was Post Malone's full concert covering Nirvana material with the assistance of Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums. But that April 2020 show was not something just thrown together in a rush, and during a chat with the Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, Posty revealed that there was one essential thing that had to happen before they proceeded.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
MUSIC
Popculture

Ozzy Osbourne's Guitarist Zakk Wylde Speaks out on Icon's Surgery

Zakk Wylde, the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne's band, is among those wishing the singer the best after Sharon Osbourne said her husband needs major surgery. On Friday, Sharon told her co-hosts on the U.K.'s The Talk she would be leaving the show for about a month to be by Osbourne's side. Their daughter Kelly Osbourne said her father was undergoing spinal surgery.
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters Announce Performers for Taylor Hawkins London Tribute Concert: Queen, Chrissie Hynde, Josh Homme, More

Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters and Taylor Hawkins’ family have announced the first round of performers for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert scheduled to take place in London in September. Performers include a mix of the late drummer’s friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass and Mark Ronson are on the bill, with comedian Dave Chappelle billed as a special guest. Also on the bill are Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Wilk
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Nikki Sixx
Person
Alain Johannes
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
John Paul Jones
Person
Rami Jaffee
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Chris Shiflett
Person
Stewart Copeland
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Liam Gallagher
Person
Brian May
Variety

12-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell to Join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley

Click here to read the full article. Nandi Bushell, the teen drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September. Hawkins died in March in Colombia at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins’ friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens...
MUSIC
CBS LA

Foo Fighters announce star-studded lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Miley Cyrus, members of Queen, Rage Against the Machine, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will take the stage this fall in tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.The Foo Fighters announced the all-star lineups for a pair of Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that will take place this September, in London and at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Hawkins died a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia where the Foo Fighters were scheduled to play Lollapalooza in April.The Inglewood concert is scheduled for Sept. 27, and the lineup includes Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singers Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett and Alanis Morrissette.Tickets go on sale Friday, and fans were instructed to sign up on the Foo Fighters website to receive ticketing links. Both concerts will benefit charities chosen by the Hawkins family.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Loudwire

Post Malone Performs Emotional Pearl Jam ‘Better Man’ Cover

For Post Malone, '90s rock was a big part of his upbringing, and during a recent visit on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, the musician decided to cover a song that elicited a very special childhood memory for the musical. That song was Pearl Jam's "Better Man." "I remember my brother...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Even more guests announced for both Taylor Hawkins tribute shows

Just a couple of days after announcing the first wave of special guests for the London and Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute shows, even more guests have been confirmed. Joining the Foo Fighters and Hawkins family at Wembley Stadium on September 3 are: John Paul Jones, Alain Johannes, Nandi Bushell, Nile Rodgers, Krist Novoselic, Greg Kurstin and a special appearance by Chris Rock.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foo Fighters#Police#Machine
American Songwriter

Exclusive First Look: Graham Nash & Chris Stills Cover Everly Brothers Song from New Compilation Album

The Everly Brothers‘ music catalog is being rediscovered with the release of a new compilation album, titled Hey Doll Baby, which features deep cuts and hit songs. Hey Doll Baby was the result of the Everly estates and Adria Petty, daughter of Tom Petty, wanting to shine a light on the musical legacy of Don and Phil Everly. Jason Everly, one of Phil’s sons, was particularly involved in this project alongside Adria. Together, they curated an album that best represents the soul of The Everly Brothers. Their efforts were also supported by Gibson Guitars who created a limited-edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 guitar. Read more about these recent releases HERE.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy