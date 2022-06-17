Young Money Rapper euro Shares New ‘MIA’ Freestyle: Watch (Premiere)

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease.
More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Talks Being Compared To Jay-Z, Diddy, And DMXBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram...
Comments / 0