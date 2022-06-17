ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Young Money Rapper euro Shares New ‘MIA’ Freestyle: Watch (Premiere)

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Money rapper euro is looking to start his new era and to kick off things, he has shared a new freestyle called ‘MIA’ today. The Dominican Republic-born artist has been signed...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Had To Trick Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

According to Fat Joe, the late Big Pun used to be so vicious on the microphone that rappers were scared to hop on a track with him, so Joe often had to trick them into rapping alongside his Terror Squad brother. During a sitdown with Angie Martinez, the pair were...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Omarion vs. Mario VERZUZ Battle Announced

After days of speculation, it’s been officially announced that Mario and Omarion will be facing off in a VERZUZ battle. Over the last one week, there have been several names thrown in the gossip circles but it will the B2K frontman and ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker who will take part in the next edition of the series from Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. “A Night of R&B” will take place next Thursday, June 23rd at 6PM PT / 9PM ET in L.A. It will of course be live streamed like usual on Instagram, Triller and FiteTV.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Drake Releases 2 New Songs ‘Confusion’ & ‘I Could Never’ — Listen

With just one Instagram post announcing his new album, Drake set the music world on fire. HONESTLY, NEVERMIND dropped and is splitting people down the middle. Some love that he tried something new and are enjoying the new sounds, some don’t think he hit the mark and wanted some more Hip-Hop and R&B from him. Either way, you can’t argue that he’s not a superstar because despite the short notice, the album is currently projected to debut at #1 on the charts next week.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdman
Person
Lil Wayne
Pitchfork

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper, Shot Dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble, also known as Skoob, has died. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV Atlanta that Orr was shot early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia. He was 34 years old. His label Def Jam confirmed the news of his death in an...
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Young Money#Freestyle#Wayne S Young#Hhnm
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Remy Ma Tells Radio Host To Never Bring Up Doja Cat Again

Remy Ma ignited a contentious online debate when she told Drink Champs she doesn’t consider Doja Cat a rapper. During a recent interview with Black Compass media, one of the show’s hosts made a joke about the Doja Cat “controversy” and the Terror Squad rapper made it clear where she stood on the issue.
HIP HOP
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBobby Shmurda Talks Being Compared To Jay-Z, Diddy, And DMXBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Nelly, 50 Cent Music Video Star Pasha Bleasdell Reportedly Dead at 38

Pasha Bleasdell, the music video model who was featured in videos from Nelly, 50 Cent and more, has reportedly died at the age of 38. On Monday (June 6), Director X, who worked with Bleasdell on multiple videos, announced the tragic news via Instagram. In the post, the famed hip-hop music video director stitched together clips of videos that featured Bleasdell.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

The Notorious B.I.G. Hologram Has People Unsure How to Feel – Watch

Biggie has been immortalized into a hologram and it has some people unsure how to feel. On Saturday (June 11), a video surfaced on social media of a life-size hologram of The Notorious B.I.G. on display at restaurant Brooklyn Chop House in the late rhymer’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The image of Biggie features him rocking Versace sunglasses, a green Sergio Tacchini tracksuit with black and grey Air Jordan 1s and a gold Jesus piece necklace.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Intimidated 50 Cent On Set Of "In Da Club" Video Shoot, Says D12's Bizarre

Those Suge Knight stories are Hip Hop moments that have gone down in history. From stories about threats, shaking up label heads, or extracting fear in the hearts of industry executives and artists alike, Knight's reputation as a hitmaker and industry gangster is unmatched. D12's Bizarre has plenty of moments to share from his time as a Rap star at the height of his career, and during his chat with Math Hoffa, he detailed a story involving 50 Cent, Knight, and Eminem.
HIP HOP
Complex

Diddy Enlists Bryson Tiller for New Single “Gotta Move On”

Ahead of the release of a new album under his also-new R&B label Love Records, Diddy taps Bryson Tiller for his latest single “Gotta Move On.”. The track, which was previewed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in May, sees Diddy address his 2018 breakup with Cassie, whom he dated for a decade before the R&B singer moved on to Alex Fine in 2019.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion, Never Broke Again, Currensy and Fuse and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Hip-hop is constantly evolving, but if there's one thing that never changes, it's the weekly flow of new music releases. This time, one of the most influential artists of the SoundCloud era drops a posthumous double LP as a companion to his documentary, a popular label with a rabid fan base puts out a compilation album, and a consistent New Orleans MC links up with a revered producer for another mixtape and more.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy