Is it really a summer in the Northland without road construction along I-35 south of Duluth? A summer-long project near Barnum is getting ready to get started next week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, drivers should expect to see the work zone established on I-35 near Barnum starting Monday, June 20. During construction, work crews will be making improvements and performing maintenance on the stretch of I-35 from 2.1 miles south of County Road 6 to 4.1 miles north of County Road 6.

BARNUM, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO