ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Regional Arts Commission awards $1 million to local artists, arts programs

By The St. Louis American staff
St. Louis American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in nearly two years, the Regional Arts Commission (RAC) of St. Louis has awarded more than $1.15 million in new grant funding for local artists and arts programming across the region. More than 90 arts programs and 85 individual artists will receive direct financial support...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

North County Inc. celebrates new home on UMSL campus

A few dozen people gathered outside the Regional Center for Education and Work recently afternoon to mark the official opening of North County Incorporated’s new headquarters on the campus of the University of Missouri–St. Louis. Chancellor Kristin Sobolik was on hand to welcome North County Inc. President and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fathers celebrate Juneteenth at Fairground Park in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An event that intertwined the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holidays in north St. Louis brought out hundreds of Black families on Sunday. The inaugural Saint Louis Juneteenth "FREE-DOME" Celebration presented by Saint LAAA FaB Inc. was a one-day, family-oriented event set out to pay homage to the rich heritage, history and culture of people of African descent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate new Hall members, dedicated volunteers

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) recently announced its 2022 Alumni Hall of Honor inductees and service honorees. “Board members, volunteers and supporters are acknowledged and celebrated for commitment to the Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as the kids and teens that we serve,” said Flint Folwer, BGCSTL president.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Maplewood, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Maplewood, MO
kttn.com

Clare Marie Kuebler crowned Miss Missouri 2022

Miss Missouri 2022 has been crowned. Clare Marie Kuebler, 21, of Wildwood was crowned Miss Missouri at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico. Kuebler represents the city of St. Louis, and the local title symbolizes the airport, which is located right next to where she lives. Kuebler was “discovered” in...
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back in St. Louis this week. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Anyone can stop by take photos with the iconic vehicle from 9 am - 1 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Studio#Economy#Photography#Rac#Board Of Commissioners
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX2now.com

First electric bike store in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – As the region’s most prominent electric bike experts, Pedego Bikes puts their hearts into helping find the perfect electric bike and get the most out of it for many years to come. They say the best electric bike is the one that fits the rider...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Railroad moves to scrap 10 miles of railway near Union

V&S Railway has filed a notice of intent that it will soon abandon rail service on the nearly 10 miles of line that runs from Union to Beaufort. The line has been underused for years. It was decommissioned from the Rock Island Line and only the first few miles from Union have been used for extra car storage since 2015, when V&S purchased the ownership and operating rights on about 130 miles of line from Ameren.
UNION, MO
KMOV

Reward offered for arrest of downtown St. Louis break-in suspects

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new pilot program aims to target car break-ins across downtown St. Louis. The initiative will offer a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects connected to break-ins in Downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods. “We are pleased to provide funding for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

A look back • The day Homer G. Phillips was gunned down in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS • Homer G. Phillips grew up in Sedalia, Mo., son of a Methodist minister who had been a slave. Phillips studied law at Howard University in Washington and moved here just before the World's Fair in 1904. He married Ida Perle Alexander, an actress, and established himself as a lawyer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Why does caregiver anger occur?

ST. LOUIS – Caregivers sometimes get angry. They hit a wall, lose their composure, and verbally lash out at the very person they’re supposed to be caring for. It can be scary when it happens and the guilt is intense. Director of Memory Care at Clarendale Senior Living...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy