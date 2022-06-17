ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, DE

Delaware State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Solving 30-Year-Old Homicide of Elva J. Poore

dsp.delaware.gov
 4 days ago

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues investigating the 1992 murder of Elva J. Poore, 17, of Chesapeake City, Maryland. On June 17, 1992, at 8:13 a.m., the body of a white female was discovered along the edge of US 13, north of Odessa. The victim was turned over to the Division...

dsp.delaware.gov

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation of Walgreens

Newark– Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of Walgreens. On June 20th, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., troopers responded to Walgreens at 500 Plaza Drive in Newark. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered Walgreens and demanded the employee give him money from both front registers. The employee provided the suspect with money, and then the suspect fled outside toward the north side of the building.
NEWARK, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Juvenile

Delaware State Police Troop 2 is issuing a Gold Alert for 13-year-old Chayla Scott of Bear, Delaware. Chayla was last seen on June 20, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Gabe’s, located at 700 Eden Circle in Bear. Attempts to contact or locate Chayla have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
PennLive.com

8-year-old, 2 teenagers injured in Delaware shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot on Monday evening in Wilmington, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Wilmington Police said in a news release. Officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17,...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chesapeake City, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
State
Delaware State
Odessa, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Odessa, DE
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Investigation Underway After Three People Stabbed In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little before midnight on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department responded to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue for reports of a fight. When officers arrived they found three victims with stab wounds and provided emergency medical care, according to Ocean City Police. One victim was flown to Shock Trauma, a second was flown to Christiana Hospital, and a third was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital for further treatment, said police. The Ocean City Police Department is on the scene of a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Ave. This is an active investigation and we will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/aMUqooA0Wj — Ocean City PD (@OCPDMDInfo) June 21, 2022 Their conditions have not yet been released. The investigation is still ongoing and active.    
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dover PD looking for SUV in fatal hit and run

Dover Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who hit a bicyclist Saturday night, June 18, 2022, and left them for dead. Officers responded around 10 p.m. to the area of South Governors Avenue and West North Street and found a 71-year old man, who had been riding the bike, in the roadway with fatal injuries.
DOVER, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Another Armed Robbery In New Castle County

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 19, 2022, at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WMDT.com

Fatal collision in Ocean City, car strikes pedestrian

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of 47th Street and Coastal Highway northbound. OCPD has confirmed the pedestrian was struck and killed during this crash. Traffic northbound is currently...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime##The Ocean Lodge Motel#The Admiral#The Homicide Unit#The Delaware State Police
CBS Philly

8-Year-Old Boy, 2 Teens Shot In Wilmington, Police Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Three children, including an 8-year-old, were shot in Wilmington Monday night. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of South Jackson Street. Police say an 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were all shot. All three are in stable condition. An investigation continues.
WILMINGTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Convenience Store Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 5:24 a.m., an unknown male subject entered the Royal Farms convenience store located at 2160 New Castle Avenue and approached the cashier’s counter. The suspect confronted an employee with a rifle and demanded money and cigarettes. After the victim complied, the suspect fled from the business on foot and was last seen running southbound through the gas station parking lot towards an unknown destination. Troopers responded to the scene and canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured in this incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Pedestrian Struck In Delaware City Sunday Succumbs To Her Injuries

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on June 19, 2022, at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
DELAWARE CITY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Boy, 2 Teens in Wilmington, Delaware

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Wilmington, Delaware. The 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were on the 300 block of South Jackson Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three victims.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Delaware City area on Sunday morning. On June 19, 2022 at approximately 12:31 a.m., a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway just north of the intersection at Mid-County Drive. At this time, a 37-year-old female pedestrian from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was crossing South Dupont Highway from west to east and entered into the path of the Cruze. As a result, the right front of the Cruze struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
DELAWARE CITY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Busy Monday morning for New Castle County first responders

A series of significant incidents on Monday morning, June 20, 2022, within about 75 minutes of each other, had firefighters, police, and paramedics in New Castle County scrambling from call to call. Just before 10:30 a.m. a crash was reported on I-495 near Bellefonte that involved a rolled over box...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
truecrimedaily

Delaware man charged with murder after man found fatally stabbed on golf course and covered in tarp

MILLSBORO, Del. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man faces murder charges after the body of a 64-year-old man was found on the property of a golf course. According to a news release from the Delaware State Police, on June 7 shortly before 6 p.m., state troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road to a report of a deceased person on the Baywood Golf Course property. At the scene, authorities found the body of Lewis Fetrow covered in a tarp under a tree, the Delaware News Journal reports. Police say the victim had been stabbed multiple times several days before the discovery.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Police Executed Warrant, Charge Claymont Man With Off-Highway Vehicle Violations

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have charged a Claymont man with multiple off-highway vehicle violations. Authorities state that police officers conducting an investigation into the illegal operation of off-highway vehicles along Lincoln Street and throughout the City identified 24-year-old DeAndre Webster of Claymont as a suspect. On June 16 at approximately 9:40 a.m., police executed a search warrant at his residence and took Webster into custody without incident.
CLAYMONT, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Troopers seek suspect in Newark-area bank holdup

Delaware State Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Newark-area bank Friday afternoon. Police say the robber gave a note demanding cash to a teller at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Glasgow Avenue at about 1:45 p.m.. He took off with an undisclosed amount of money,...
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy