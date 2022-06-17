ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Wild Rumpus Returns to Offer A Unique Play Experience in the Park

Madison, Wisconsin
 4 days ago

MADISON, WI -- Madison Public Library and Madison Parks bring you A Wild Rumpus: An Anji Play Experience at two parks June through August.

Enjoy free, child-led play in the park on Wednesday evenings throughout the summer. The library provides special play equipment to spark your children's imagination and kids create a play story based on their activities of the day. Grown-ups are invited to step back while closely watching the play to see what surprising ideas and insights their children will come up with when possibilities are wide open. Participants are encouraged to wear their "play clothes" and bring a water bottle. All ages and abilities are welcome.

“Children need time and space to figure out what things they are curious about, set their own challenges, try out their own solutions and theories and come to their own conclusions,” said Youth Services Librarian Carissa Christner. “Play is the perfect opportunity to do all of these things!”

Wild Rumpus Schedule

Wednesday evenings, 5-7 p.m.

  • Reindahl Park (1818 Portage Rd):
  • Wednesday, June 22 | 5-7PM
  • Wednesday, June 29 | 5-7PM
  • Wednesday, July 13 | 5-7PM
  • Wednesday, July 20 | 5-7PM
  • Meadowood Park (5810 Thrush Ln)
  • Wednesday, July 27 | 5-7PM
  • Wednesday, August 3 | 5-7PM
  • Wednesday, August 10 | 5-7PM
  • Wednesday, August 17 | 5-7PM

RAIN INFO: Check the madpl.org/anjiplay website for updates on rain delays, cancellations, etc.

Anji Play is an educational philosophy centered on self-determined play, created by Ms. Cheng Xueqin, Director of Early Education in Anji County, China. This approach is based on five pillars: Love, Risk, Joy, Engagement and Reflection.

This award-winning event is funded in part by a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation. Learn more online at madpl.org/anjiplay.

About Madison Public Library

Madison Public Library’s tradition of promoting education, literacy and community involvement has enriched the City of Madison for more than 145 years. Visit the library online at www.madisonpubliclibrary.org, @madisonpubliclibrary on Facebook, @madisonlibrary on Twitter, or @madisonpubliclibrary on Instagram.

