AP source: Commanders fined for excessive practice contact

By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
A person with knowledge of the decision said the NFL has fined the Washington Commanders $100,000 and stripped the team of two offseason workouts next year because of excessive contact in practice among players.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the league did not announce the disciplinary move.

The fine, which was first reported by ESPN, applies to coach Ron Rivera, who was incensed by one particular hit during organized team activities to the point he stopped practice to lecture his team. Safety Jeremy Reaves made significant contact with second-year receiver Dyami Brown during practice without pads June 8.

“We just got to be careful and work with each other,” Rivera said afterward. “The last thing we want is somebody to be hurt.”

The fine and loss of 2023 OTA practice time is the latest off-field development for the Commanders after assistant Jack Del Rio was fined $100,000 for downplaying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Virginia lawmakers tabled plans for a stadium bill, and a lawyer for Dan Snyder told Congress the team’s owner would not testify at a hearing next week.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy was fined $100,000 and the club was stripped of one offseason practice next year because of practices deemed too physical by the NFL, owner Jerry Jones confirmed.

It’s the second consecutive year the Cowboys were punished for offseason practice violations. Last year, McCarthy was fined $50,000 and the team was docked $100,000 and one 2022 workout.

Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in real trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Peyton Manning's Outfit Choice At College World Series Went Viral

Peyton Manning has turned an otherwise random word into an iconic representation of his outstanding football legacy. The all-time great quarterback's classic "Omaha" audible call has become synonymous with his identity. On Friday, Manning traveled to the namesake of this pre-snap callout — taking in Day 1 of the College...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Died On Sunday At 74

Longtime Chicago sports reporter John "Moon" Mullin died Sunday at age 74. According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Mullin passed away after a lengthy battle with pancreatic battle. He was first diagnosed in late 2019. Mullin extensively covered the Bears for the Chicago Tribune and NBC Sports Chicago,...
CHICAGO, IL
Front Office Sports

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Sells $21M, 6BR LA Estate

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has sold one of his three Southern California properties for $21 million to an unidentified buyer. The 15,000-square-foot Hidden Hills estate, which sits on two acres, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Features include a theater, pool, two wine rooms, fitness center, and guesthouse.
NFL
ESPN

NFL fines Ron Rivera $100K, docks Washington Commanders two 2023 OTA practices

ASHBURN, Va. -- The NFL fined Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera $100,000 and stripped the team of two OTA practices in 2023 for conducting excessive contact in spring drills, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The NFL Players Association reviewed practice video on June 1 and 8 -- per a request...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

