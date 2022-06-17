ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Returns to action Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Mancini (hand) is starting at first base and batting second Friday against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tristan Pompey: Let go by Miami

The Marlins released Pompey on June 14. Miami elected to cut ties with the 25-year-old outfielder after he completed his 50-game suspension, which he was handed in February for a second violation of minor-league baseball's drug policy. Pompey, a 2018 third-round pick, split time between Triple-A Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola in 2021, slashing a collective .195/.314/.262 across 194 plate appearances.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Receives first MLB call-up

The Rays recalled Aranda from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Aranda joins the 26-man active roster as a replacement for outfielder Manuel Margot (knee), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday along with fellow outfielder Kevin Kiermaier (hip). Since he had seen work at three infield spots (third base, second base and first base) this season, Aranda won't be a candidate to directly replace either Kiermaier or Margot in the Rays' regular lineup, but the versatile Vidal Brujan could begin seeing more work in the outfield to facilitate playing time for Aranda. The 24-year-old slashed .310/.386/.512 with 11 home runs and three stolen bases in 280 plate appearances for Durham prior to receiving his first big-league call-up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Could start swinging Tuesday

Manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe (back) has resumed rotational work and could start swinging a bat again Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe looks to be gradually resuming baseball activities after he had his rehab program shut down for a few days when he experienced renewed discomfort in his injured lower back. The 27-year-old has been on the shelf since May 16 and appears to be at least a couple weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Guardians' Nick Sandlin: Moves to minors

The Guardians optioned Sandlin to Triple-A Columbus on Monday. Cleveland's pitching staff now sits at 12 men -- one below the maximum amount imposed by MLB -- but Sandlin was sent to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Aaron Civale (thigh), who is on track to come off the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game in Minnesota. Sandlin had appeared in 19 games out of the Cleveland bullpen this season, compiling a 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB across 18.2 innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Moves rehab to Triple-A

Franco (quadriceps) is set to move his rehab assignment Wednesday to Triple-A Durham from the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Between games Saturday and Monday in the FCL, Franco went 3-for-7 with a pair of extra-base hits, an RBI and a run scored. Even...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Recalled from Triple-A

Raley was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley is set to make his season debut with the Rays after being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday. He'll fill one of the roster spots that were left when Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) were placed on the 10-day injured list. The outfielder has produced a .299/.374/.575 slash line with seven homers, 25 RBI, 14 runs and two stolen based over 87 at-bats with Durham this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Dauri Moreta: Returns to big leagues

The Reds recalled Moreta from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Outfielder TJ Friedl was optioned to Louisville to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Moreta. The 26-year-old right-hander was able to secure a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster, but he labored across 15 appearances before being sent to Louisville on May 12. Over his 13.2 innings with the Reds, Moreta was charged with 15 earned runs on 15 hits and six walks while striking out 16.
CINCINNATI, OH

