Chicago, IL

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Taking dry swings Friday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Suzuki (finger) has felt better in recent days and will take dry swings Friday, Meghan Montemurro...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Headed to IL

Kiermaier (hip) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier won't be available to return to play until the last day of June, though it's still unclear if he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum. With Manuel Margot (undisclosed) also going down Monday night, the Rays will have plenty of opportunities in the outfield for players like Brett Phillips and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Tristan Pompey: Let go by Miami

The Marlins released Pompey on June 14. Miami elected to cut ties with the 25-year-old outfielder after he completed his 50-game suspension, which he was handed in February for a second violation of minor-league baseball's drug policy. Pompey, a 2018 third-round pick, split time between Triple-A Jacksonville and Double-A Pensacola in 2021, slashing a collective .195/.314/.262 across 194 plate appearances.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Cleared for rehab assignment

Newman (groin/hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Newman is one of three injured Pirates position players who will kick off his rehab assignment at Indianapolis this week, with first baseman/designated hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) and infielder Josh VanMeter (finger) set to join him. Prior to landing on the injured list, both Newman and VanMeter were holding down regular roles in the middle infield, but both could have to settle for reserve duties upon their respective returns. Top prospect Oneil Cruz was called up from Indianapolis on Monday and should serve as the Pirates' everyday shortstop moving forward, likely leaving Newman and VanMeter to vie for time at the keystone with a pair of rookies -- Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano (illness) -- once they're activated from the IL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: On bench again Sunday

Marte (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Marte's Grade 1 left hamstring strain hasn't forced him to the 10-day injured list yet, but he'll miss a third straight game in any event. Buddy Kennedy will draw the start at second base in place of Marte, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Roenis Elias: Removed from 40-man roster

The Mariners designated Elias for assignment Monday. Elias and fellow bullpen arm Sergio Romo both lost their spots on the 40-man roster with Seattle needing to reduce its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline while also needing to clear a spot for reliever Ken Giles (finger) to come off the 60-day injured list. Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on May 27, Elias made six appearances out of the bullpen and gave up two earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in 6.2 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
Seiya Suzuki
CBS Sports

Guardians' Nick Sandlin: Moves to minors

The Guardians optioned Sandlin to Triple-A Columbus on Monday. Cleveland's pitching staff now sits at 12 men -- one below the maximum amount imposed by MLB -- but Sandlin was sent to the minors to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Aaron Civale (thigh), who is on track to come off the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday's game in Minnesota. Sandlin had appeared in 19 games out of the Cleveland bullpen this season, compiling a 2.89 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 18:13 K:BB across 18.2 innings.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Hitting streak at 12 games

Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres. The Diamondbacks mustered only five hits in the contest, and Thomas' was the only one to go for extra bases. He also recorded his fourth steal of the season, all of which have come during his current 12-game hitting streak. In that span, the rookie outfielder is 16-for-44 (.364) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. Overall, he's up to a .276/.338/.440 slash line with five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven doubles through 148 plate appearances. His strong hitting has solidified his spot in the lineup as Arizona's primary center fielder. Thomas, who has hit predominantly from the lower third of the batting order, has moved up the batting order temporarily since Ketel Marte (hamstring) is unavailable. Thomas has batted second in the last three games while Josh Rojas dropped from the second to third, Marte's normal spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not headed to Toronto

Houck will not make the trip to Toronto for next week's three-game series against the Blue Jays due to his unvaccinated status for COVID-19, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The series runs from Monday to Wednesday. Houck has evolved into the role as Boston's closer, but manager Alex Cora will...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Goes deep in win

Smith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins. Smith started at first base Sunday, allowing Christian Walker to rest his legs as the designated hitter. In the fifth inning, Smith swatted the third of Arizona's four homers in the contest. Over his last 22 games, he's gone a meager 10-for-77 (.130) while losing out on an everyday job with the emergence of Alek Thomas in center field. Smith is slashing just .194/.274/.358 with nine long balls, 28 RBI, 19 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 61 contests. With Daulton Varsho picking up time in right field and prospect Buddy Kennedy challenging for playing time as the designated hitter, Smith's role could further shrink if he can't get his bat going.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Designated for assignment

Mazza (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza had been out since late April with lower-back spasms. He's been on a rehab assignment for a full month but wasn't particularly good, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work. His rehab window is now up, and the Rays determined he hadn't shown enough to be worth a 40-man roster spot, so he'll now be available for other teams to claim off waivers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Raley: Recalled from Triple-A

Raley was called up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Raley is set to make his season debut with the Rays after being recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday. He'll fill one of the roster spots that were left when Manuel Margot (knee) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) were placed on the 10-day injured list. The outfielder has produced a .299/.374/.575 slash line with seven homers, 25 RBI, 14 runs and two stolen based over 87 at-bats with Durham this season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Zach Thompson: Sidelined with forearm injury

The Pirates placed Thompson on the 15-day injured list Monday with right forearm nerve inflammation, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. While deactivating Thompson allows the Pirates to get down to the 13-pitcher limit for MLB active rosters, it temporarily leaves the team without a fifth starter. The Pirates didn't provide any indication that Thompson was nursing an injury coming out of his most recent start Friday against the Giants, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the big club until at least July 3 now that he's been shut down with the forearm issue. With a 3-5 record, 4.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB in 54.1 innings across his first 13 outings (12 starts) this season, Thompson was a fantasy option just in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues before the forearm injury surfaced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Rehab assignment likely

Grandal (back) progressed substantially over the weekend, but is expected to go on a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Grandal stayed in Chicago for the team's weekend series at Houston to receive treatment. General manager Rick Hahn was positive when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Used in eighth inning

Graveman allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning to earn his 13th hold of the season Monday against the Blue Jays. Manager Tony La Russa indicated that Graveman would be the preferred closer while Liam Hendriks (forearm) was sidelined. However, Graveman instead entered the game in the eighth inning to face the middle of the Toronto lineup. He allowed only a single and has surrendered only one earned run across seven June appearances. Joe Kelly earned the save Monday, though it's possible that Graveman was utilized in the highest-leverage situation Monday, and that he will still see save opportunities in the future.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Out of lineup versus lefty

Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins. The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Moves rehab to Triple-A

Franco (quadriceps) is set to move his rehab assignment Wednesday to Triple-A Durham from the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. Between games Saturday and Monday in the FCL, Franco went 3-for-7 with a pair of extra-base hits, an RBI and a run scored. Even...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

